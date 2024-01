FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are heading to Arlington to take on Texas A&M in Jerry World on Saturday.

On Tuesday, four Razorback sat down with the media to preview the matchup with the Aggies.

To see what Landon Jackon, Rashod Dubinion, Andrew Armstrong and Jaylon Braxton had to say, check out the videos above and below.

The Hogs take on the Aggies at 11 a.m. this Saturday on SEC Network.