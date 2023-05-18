The Arkansas Razorbacks are set to host the Fayetteville Regional, their third straight time hosting the first round on the NCAA Tournament, on Friday.

Thursday was a practice day for all four teams in the Regional- Harvard, Arkansas, Notre Dame & Oregon. You can watch clips for Arkansas’ practice below.

Courtney Deifel, Rylin Hedgecock and Chenise Delce met with the media after practice to preview their game with Harvard. You can watch their press conference above.

Arkansas and Harvard are the second game of the day on Friday, slated for 6:30pm.