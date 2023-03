Arkansas pitcher Chenise Delce and Head Coach Courtney Deifel spoke with the media on Wednesday ahead to the Woo Pig Classic this weekend at Bogle Park.

Arkansas is scheduled, weather permitting, to start the tournament Thursday against Iowa State, and then Texas A&M- Corpus Christi and North Texas.

Delce is coming into the weekend as the SEC Pitcher of the Week and the National Pitcher of the Week.

