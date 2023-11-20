Fayetteville, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – Coach Pittman took the podium Monday afternoon to wrap up FIU and preview Friday’s showdown with Missouri.

Missouri won last year’s meeting 29-27 in Columbia. Overall, the Tigers have won seven of the last nine matchups.

Missouri was ranked 10th in this week’s AP Top 25. The Tigers were ranked 9th in the College Football Playoff Rankings a week ago. This week’s CFP rankings come out on Tuesday.

Kickoff between Arkansas and Missouri is set for 3 p.m. The game is set to be televised on CBS.