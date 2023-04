FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 12 Arkansas Razorbacks fell to No. 3 Tennessee 3-1 in game one of the series on Saturday.

The Hogs and Volunteers were tied in the fifth inning, but Tennessee scored two in the top of the sixth to get the lead.

Chenise Delce pitched all seven innings for the Hogs allowing four hits and three runs while striking out four.

Game two of the series is set for Sunday at noon.