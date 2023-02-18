ARLINGTON, Tx. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks kicked off their season with a 3-2 win over Texas in the College Baseball Showdown on Friday night.

The Hogs defense and pitching helped get them the victory over the Longhorns. Hagen Smith got the start on the mound and went five innings with 8 strikeouts, two walks, one hit and no runs.

Cody Adcock picked up the win and Brady Tygart got credited with the save.

The Hogs will play TCU on Saturday night at 7 p.m. The Horned Frogs took down Vanderbilt 11-4 on Friday afternoon.