FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – It was a close one, but the Diamond Hogs took down Texas A&M 8-7 on Saturday to complete the sweep of the Aggies.

After the Razorbacks went up 8-0 on Texas A&M through five innings, the Aggies stormed back in the final four to cut their deficit to just one run, but Arkansas held on to win it.

With the victory, the Hogs are now 33-11 overall and 14-7 in the SEC.

Coming up next for the team, they will head to North Little Rock to play Lipscomb at Dickey-Stephens Park.

That game is set for Tuesday night at 6 p.m.