FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs hit the road this week to Oxford, Mississippi to take on the reigning national champs, the Ole Miss Rebels.

That series will start on Thursday night instead of Friday because of Easter Sunday.

Hear from Dave Van Horn on that series with the Rebels and more in the video above.

First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.