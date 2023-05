FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Diamond Hogs named the No. 3 National Seed on Monday morning in the NCAA Selection Show and will host the Fayetteville Regional this weekend.

Joining the Hogs in the Fayetteville Regional, 2-seed TCU, 3-seed Arizona and the 4-seed Santa Clara.

To see what head coach Dave Van Horn thinks about the draw, click the video above.

The Fayetteville Regional begins on Friday at Baum-Walker Stadium.