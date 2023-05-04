Arkansas Baseball Head Coach Dave Van Horn announced on Thursday Hagen Smith will start game one against Mississippi State and not Hunter Hollan. Hollan is dealing with an issue in his leg, and the staff decided to give him a few more days rest.

We should anticipate seeing Brady Tygart at some point this weekend, though when exactly is still to be announced.

We won’t see second baseman Peyton Stovall. Dealing with a shoulder issue, Stovall is also getting some added rest. He did not play in the Tuesday game against Lipscomb or last Tuesday against Missouri State.