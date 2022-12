FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 10 Arkansas men’s basketball team hits the road Saturday to take on Bradley in North Little Rock.

Freshman guard Nick Smith Jr. and head coach Eric Musselman sat down with the media on Wednesday to preview their game with the Braves.

Hear both of those press conferences in the videos below:

The Arkansas-Bradley matchup tips off at 3 p.m. on Saturday in Simmons Bank Arena.