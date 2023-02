FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas men’s basketball team took down Georgia 97-62 in Bud Walton Arena on Tuesday night.

Nick Smith Jr. led the team with 26 points and Ricky Council IV was behind him with 22 points.

Hear from Smith, Anthony Black and head coach Eric Musselman on the win in the video above.

Up next for the team, they will hit the road to face No. 2 Alabama on Saturday.