FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The No. 20 Arkansas men’s basketball team getting ready to play in the Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament in the Bahamas this week.

The Hogs will take on Stanford on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. and will play either Michigan or Memphis on Thanksgiving.

Hear what Eric Musselman, Davonte Davis and Tramon Mark had to say about the tournament in the video above.