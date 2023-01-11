FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Arkansas was down two, 65-63, after a Jalen Graham basket with 4:54 left before #4 Alabama went on a 13-0 run to hand the #15/16 Razorbacks an 84-69 loss Wednesday night at Bud Walton Arena.

Arkansas, playing its third-straight ranked opponent for the first time since 2003-04, falls to 12-4 overall and 1-3 in the SEC. Alabama is 14-2 and 4-0 in the league.

The game was a tale of two halves. The game was tied at 36 at halftime and both teams struggled to shoot the ball. However, in the second half, Alabama drained 7-of-10 from 3-point range and was 14-of-17 at the free throw line. On the other end, Arkansas was 2-of-7 from deep and 4-of-5 at the line.

Leading the charge for the Crimson Tide in the second half was Brandon Miller, the SEC’s leading scorer. After being held without a point nor a field goal in the first half, the freshman scored 14 second-half points, making 6-of-7 at the line and sinking two 3-pointers during the 13-0 run.

Mark Sears scored a game-high 26 points for the Tide, going 10-of-10 at the line, and Noah Clowney added 15 points.

Davonte Davis recorded his second career double-double with 16 points and tying his career high with 10 rebounds. He also played 38:29 and did not commit a turnover with three assists and two steals. Jalen Graham also scored 16 points (8-of-10 FG), tying his season high, while Ricky Council IV had 15 points and Makhi Mitchell had 10.

Arkansas hits the road for back-to-back games, opening the SEC with four of its first six games on the road. Up first, the Razorbacks travel to Vanderbilt on Saturday (Jan. 14). Tipoff in the Music City is set for 1 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on ESPNU.

FIRST HALF: Arkansas: 33 – Alabama: 33

• Both teams shot below 40 percent in the first half – 38.5% for Arkansas and 39.3% for Bama.

• Both teams also struggled from the line. Arkansas was 11-of-18 and Alabama was 11-of-19.

• Jalen Graham provided a spark off the bench with eight points and Ricky Council IV had seven off the bench.

• Mark Sears lead Alabama with 12 points.

• Arkansas outrebounded Alabama, 21-19, thanks to eight boards by Devo Davis.

• Devo Daivs held the league’s leading scorer, Brandon Miller, to zero shot attempts and zero points.

GAME NOTES

• Arkansas’ starting lineup was Anthony Black – Davonte Davis – Jordan Walsh – Makhi Mitchell – Makhel Mitchell for the first time this season.

• Arkansas won the tip.

• Davonte Davis scored the game’s first points, a jumper in the paint at 19:37.

• Ricky Council IV was the first Razorback sub.

• Makhel Mitchell earned his first start and had two blocked shots.

• Makhi Mitchell did not block a shot and had a streak of blocked shots snapped at nine.

• Tonight was the first top-15 matchup in Bud Walton Arena since Jan. 1995.