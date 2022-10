FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – Fans will get a chance to see the Arkansas men’s basketball team in action for the first time this year at the annual Red-White game.

The game is set for Sunday at 2 p.m. in Barnhill Arena. It’s completely free to attend and seating is first come, first serve.

Coach Eric Musselman, Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh sat down with the media on Tuesday to preview the game.

You can watch those press conferences below: