FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – The #25 Arkansas Razorbacks stay on the road to face the Missouri Tigers on Wednesday (Jan. 18). Tipoff at Mizzou Arena is set for 8 pm (CT) and the game will be televised on SEC Network.

• This will be the 60th meeting between Arkansas and Missouri all time and the second this season. Since Missouri joined the SEC in 2012-13 the borders rivals have played 23 times.

• Arkansas leads the all-time series, 33-26, and is 14-8 versus the Tigers in SEC play.

• Arkansas has won five straight and 6 of the last 7.

• Missouri does hold a 16-12 advantage all time when playing in CoMo, including a 6-4 mark in SEC games.

• The two squads faced off 14 days ago in Bud Walton Arena. It was Arkansas’ SEC home opener and Arkansas erased a 17-point deficit to beat the #20 Tigers, 74-68. Ricky Council IV scored 21 second-half points to lead Arkansas to a come-from-behind win. Overall, he finished with 25 points, making 11-of-13 at the line with a season-best seven rebounds. Joseph Pinion provided a big spark off the bench, scoring a career-high 13 points. Kamani Johnson was also a key factor in the win, getting eight rebounds and drawing six fouls. Arkansas erased its largest deficit of the season (17 points; 25-8 with 9:31 in the first half) thanks in part to an 8-0 run to end the first half and a 10-4 run to start the second. After Arkansas, took its first lead, Missouri bounced back to tie the game at 46 before Council drained a 3-pointer to put the Hogs up 49-46, a lead Arkansas would not relinquish.

• Since Eric Musselman’s arrival in Fayetteville, Arkansas has 85 wins. That total is the most in the SEC and 10th-most in the NCAA over that span.