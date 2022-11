FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks improve to 6-1 on the season after taking down Troy 74-61 on Monday night.

Ricky Council led the team with 27 points and Anthony Black was behind him with 14 points. Nick Smith Jr. played in this one, but only six minutes. He had no points and one rebound.

Arkansas is back in action on Saturday against San Jose State.