FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – It was a historic loss for the Arkansas Razorbacks against Auburn on Saturday.

The 83-51 loss to the Tigers is the largest margin of defeat in Bud Walton Arena history.

Head coach Eric Musselman was incredible disappointed in the postgame press conference.

Up next for the Hogs, they hit the road to take on Georgia on Wednesday and Florida on Saturday.