FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks are gearing up for their season opener against Western Carolina on Saturday at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock.

On Tuesday, we got a chance to hear from quarterback KJ Jefferson, running back Rocket Sanders and defensive lineman Zach Williams ahead of the game.

Hear from all of those guys in the video above.

The Arkansas and Western Carolina game will kick off at noon on Saturday in Little Rock.