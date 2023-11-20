FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas women’s basketball team is now 5-0 on the season after taking down UCA 81-67 on Monday night.

It’s the Hogs’ third win over an in-state opponent this season after they beat Little Rock and Arkansas State last week.

Hear what head coach Mike Neighbors, Samara Spencer and Saylor Poffenbarger had to say about the win in the videos above and below.

The Hogs are back in action on Friday when they take on Wisconsin in the Fort Myers Tip-Off at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Florida.