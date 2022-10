PROVO, UT. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks took down the BYU Cougars 52-35 in LaVell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.

The Hogs are now 4-3 overall on the year and still 1-3 in the SEC.

Hear what Sam Pittman had to say after the game here:

Hear what KJ Jefferson, Dalton Wagner, Bumper Pool and Hudson Clark had to say after the game here:

The Hogs now have a bye week and will head to Auburn on Oct. 29 for a matchup with the Tigers.