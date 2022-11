FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks fell to the No. 23 Liberty Flames 21-19 on Saturday.

It was the Flames’ first-ever win against an SEC opponent. They also handed Arkansas a loss on their Homecoming too.

Sam Pittman and some of his players, Bumper Pool, Drew Sanders, Jadon Haselwood, and Quincey McAdoo discussed the loss after the game with the media.

To listen to those press conferences, click the videos below.

Arkansas is back in action on Saturday against LSU at home.