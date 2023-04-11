With two more practices and the Red-White game left of Spring Football, Sam Pittman told the media on Tuesday he’s happy with where the team is at.

“The changes that we’ve made have been positive for us. I I’m really pleased with what we’ve gotten done in our practice. It’s been a very physical 12 practices, but I’m really pleased with what we’ve gotten done,” adds Pittman.

Arkansas has seen big steps taken on the defensive line, secondary, and wide receiver room. It’s also been an opportunity for KJ Jefferson to continue his growth under new Offensive Coordinator Dan Enos.

The Razorbacks will get to show off their work on Saturday for the annual Red-White Game at Razorback Stadium at noon.