FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Razorbacks host No. 14 Ole Miss this Saturday for their final home game of the year. It’s also a special game as it’s Senior Day.

Sam Pittman sat down with the media on Monday to preview the matchup and give an update on KJ Jefferson.

Arkansas-Ole Miss kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday night at Razorback Stadium.