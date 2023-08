FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas football team is getting ready to start Fall Camp on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, Sam Pittman sat down with the media to talk about the status of the team heading into fall.

To see the full interview, click the video above.

The Hogs will have 25 fall practices leading up to their season opener against Western Carolina in Little Rock on Sept. 2.