NASHVILLE, TN. (KNWA/KFTA) – Before SEC Media Days officially got going for the Hogs, head coach Sam Pittman met with the local media to talk about the upcoming season.

He gave an update on Quincey McAdoo, how his new coordinators are doing and how he’s feeling heading into this year.

You can watch the full interview in the video above.

Pittman and his players will take the podium at SEC Media Days from 9 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. in the Grand Hyatt.