FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – The Arkansas Razorback softball team’s season came to an end in the Fayetteville Regional Championship game Sunday afternoon. Arkansas fell to No. 19 Oregon, 14-4 (5).

Arkansas finishes the 2023 campaign 40-19. It’s the third straight and fourth total 40-win season under head coach Courtney Deifel. Prior to Deifel’s arrival on The Hill, the program had recorded just two 40-win seasons over 19 years.

Redshirt senior RHP Chenise Delce gave it her all Sunday afternoon. Making the start in her final game as a Razorback, Delce struck out one across 3.0 IP. Delce surrendered five runs on five hits. Junior LHP Callie Turner replaced Delce in the fourth and went one inning, giving up two runs on three hits. Arkansas utilized two arms in the fifth (freshmen LHP Robyn Herron and Hannah Camenzind).

Junior third baseman Hannah Gammill had a monstrous outing, finishing 2-for-2 with a three-run home run to pace the Razorback offense.

Freshman catcher Lauren Camenzind filed her 10th career multi-hit outing after going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles.

Freshman center fielder Reagan Johnson tallied her 24th multi-hit performance after going 2-for-3 with a run scored. Johnson’s 79 hits this year are the third-most in single-season program history – two short from tying Danielle Gibson’s 2022 record of 81.

Arkansas jumped to an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first after Rylin Hedgecock’s sacrifice fly to right, scoring Johnson from third.

Oregon pushed four runs across in the bottom of the first for a 4-1 lead.

The Razorbacks tied it up at 4-4 in the top of the third via Hannah Gammill’s three-run home run to right center.

Oregon plated 10 runs across the fourth and fifth frames.

