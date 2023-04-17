FAYETTEVILLE — In addition to wrapping up what was generally a very productive spring practices the Hogs hosted several recruits on Saturday and much of the spring as well.

Arkansas landed its 2025 quarterback with the addition of Central Arkansas Christian’s Grayson Wilson. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound three-sport standout chose the Hogs over Illinois, Pitt and UCA. Several others would have jumped in had Wilson chose to extend his recruiting, but he has maintained since the Arkansas offer he wanted to play for the Hogs.

As a sophomore, Wilson completed 143 of 245 passes for 1,737 yards and 19 touchdowns. He rushed 84 times for 530 yards and seven touchdowns. Arkansas offered Wilson on March 4.

With Malachi Singleton and Jacolby Criswell signed and enrolled for 2023 and then the recent pledge of Montgomery (Ala.) St. James School four-star KJ Jackson, 6-3, 215, the Hogs are in good shape at quarterback. Greenwood’s Kane Archer, 6-1, 201, is an obvious 2026 target who already has an offer. Seldom, in recent memory, has the quarterback situation at Arkansas looked this promising with KJ Jefferson set to have a big season this fall before heading to the NFL.

The recruiting situation could be even more positive with three in-state recruits keying in on decisions. Mills four-star defensive lineman Charlie Collins, 6-5, 265, and Pine Bluff wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield, 6-2, 175, set to announce their decision on Friday. The two, who were teammates at Pine Bluff, prior to this past season when Collins transferred to Mills, have been to Fayetteville twice in recent weeks. They visited for a Tuesday practice and then returned for Saturday’s spring scrimmage.

Both have a long list of offers. As a junior, Collins finished with 124 tackles, 56 solo, 46 for loss, 12 sacks, an interception, four pass breakups, five fumble recoveries and a forced fumble. Crutchfield, who helped lead the Zebras to the Class 5A state championship in basketball where he was named the MVP, played both ways for the football team. On offense, Crutchfield caught 16 passes for 438 yards and eight touchdowns. He also rushed five times for 36 yards. On defense, Crutchfield had 27 tackles, 21 solo, three for loss, two interceptions and forced three fumbles. They would both be outstanding additions for Arkansas.

In addition, Fort Smith Southside offensive lineman Kobe Branham, 6-6, 320, is closing in on a decision. Branham was first offered by Texas A&M and then his recruiting took off. Branham has visited numerous schools in recent weeks. He was at Arkansas for a recent practice during the week and then returned for the scrimmage on Saturday. Branham noted recently he wants to make a decision soon so he can concentrate on his upcoming senior season. On Saturday, Branham released his five finalists. They are Arkansas, Oklahoma State, Ole Miss, SMU and Texas A&M. The Razorbacks offered him on March 12.

Arkansas is awaiting a decision from former University of Minnesota defensive tackle Trill Carter, 6-2, 300. Carter has visited Illinois, Arkansas, Texas and Ohio State. Following his visit to Louisville he will announce a decision. On April 15, Carter had a tweet referencing to his multiple choices after entering the transfer portal.

“Decisions Decisions Decisions.”

If Carter chooses the Hogs he would join Maryland defensive tackle Tank Booker, 6-4, 320, who recently pledged to them. Booker chose Arkansas over Texas A&M, Purdue, South Carolina and Ohio State.

Arkansas also jumped into the mix for North Texas tight end Var’Kese Gumms, 6-3, 230, this weekend. He entered the transfer portal in late March and has gained offers from California, Colorado, Utah and West Virginia in addition to the Razorbacks. As a redshirt freshman in 2022, Gumms caught 34 passes for 458 yards and five touchdowns. He was named to some Freshmen All-America teams.