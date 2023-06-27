LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Former Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett has died. He was 35 years old.

Officials with the White Hall School District confirmed Mallett drowned while swimming in Florida.

Mallett was a quarterback for the Arkansas Razorbacks until he was drafted in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He also later played for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens.

He became the head coach for the White Hall High School football team in February of 2022.

The White Hall School District posted a message to the district site Tuesday night remembering the beloved coach.

“It is with great sadness that we share the loss of Coach Ryan Mallett. Coach Mallett was a beloved coach and educator. We ask that you remember his family, team, students, fellow coaches, and the White Hall School District staff in your prayers.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for more updates.