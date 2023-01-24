FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Head Coach Sam Pittman has named Deron Wilson the Razorbacks’ secondary coach.

Wilson heads to Arkansas after serving one season at Florida as a quality control analyst working with the Gators’ cornerbacks. In his lone season in The Swamp, Wilson worked alongside cornerbacks coach Corey Raymond to improve sophomores Jaydon Hill and Jalen Kimber, who each intercepted passes last season. Hill led the Gators with two interceptions, including a pick-six against Missouri.

Prior to joining the staff at Florida, Wilson spent two seasons as the defensive coordinator at McNeese (2020-21). He was named the Cowboys’ interim defensive coordinator a week prior to the spring season opener against Tarleton State. The Pokes played seven games in the spring of 2021 following the canceled 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Wilson’s secondary improved during the spring season, allowing 35 fewer yards passing compared to 2019. The defense improved even more during the Cowboys’ fall 2021 season, giving up fewer points per game, rushing yards per game, passing yards per game and points per game. Defensive lineman Isaiah Chambers was named the Southland Conference’s Defensive Player of the Year and joined defensive lineman Mason Kinsey, linebacker Kordell Williams and defensive back Andre Sam as the Cowboys placed four defenders on the All-Southland Conference first team.

Wilson coached at UTSA for four seasons, spending the final two as the Roadrunners’ cornerbacks coach after starting as a graduate assistant. In Wilson’s first season leading the unit, the Roadrunners’ cornerbacks added to the team’s

19 turnovers with seven of the team’s nine interceptions. Cassius Grady matched the UTSA single-season record with four interceptions and finished with 45 tackles. Clayton Johnson picked off a pair of passes despite missing the final five games while Teddrick McGhee added one interception despite playing in just six games.

UTSA boasted one of the nation’s top defenses in 2017, as the Roadrunners led Conference USA in seven different statistical categories and ranked in the Top 10 among all Football Bowl Subdivision teams in five. UTSA held eight of its 11 opponents to under 300 yards of total offense, including a school-record 149 yards in a 51-17 win over Southern, and five teams to less than 100 yards rushing, highlighted by a program-record 37 yards at Texas State in a 44-14 win.

During his time as a graduate assistant, Wilson helped tutor a secondary that saw three players — Michael Egwuagu, Nate Gaines and Jordan Moore — earn All-Conference USA honors as the Roadrunners earned bowl eligibility in

to back-to-back seasons.

Wilson was a standout cornerback at Southern Miss from 2010-12 and a Jim Thorpe Award Preseason Watch List honoree before an ankle injury sidelined him for his senior season in 2013. He helped lead the Golden Eagles to consecutive bowl games while starting 39 straight games. He finished his career with 171 tackles and eight interceptions, including four returned for touchdowns.

He was a Phil Steele Freshman All-American and earned C-USA All-Freshman Team and second-team all-conference accolades in 2010 after registering 35 tackles, three interceptions, 12 pass breakups, one blocked punt and a pair of defensive scores. As a sophomore, he helped the Golden Eagles to a C-USA title making 75 tackles with four interceptions and a team-best 17 passes defended to earn second-team all-league honors from Phil Steele.

Wilson earned a degree in interdisciplinary studies from Southern Miss in May 2013.

The New Orleans, La. native starred at O. Perry Walker HS earning all-district honors three times and all-area twice while being ranked as the No. 44 player in the state as a senior in 2008.

He is engaged to Paige Alexander and has twin children – a son, Deron Kadeem Wilson II, and a daughter, Dakota Marie Wilson.

The Deron Wilson File

Birthdate: July 31, 1990

College: Southern Miss, 2013 B.S. Interdisciplinary Studies

Family: Fiancée – Paige Alexander; Children – twins Deron Kadeem Wilson II (son), Dakota Marie Wilson (daughter)

Coaching Experience

2016-17 UTSA (Graduate Assistant/Defense)

2018-19 UTSA (Cornerbacks)

2020-21 McNeese (Defensive Coordinator)

2022 Florida (Quality Control/CBs)

Playing Experience

2010-12 Southern Miss