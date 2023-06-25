FAYETTEVILLE — Humble (Texas) Summer Creek Class of 2024 four-star linebacker Xavier Atkins committed to LSU on July 5, 2022, but will he end up there?

He previously played at Jonesboro-Hodge (La.) High School, but will play his senior season at Summer Creek in Humble. Despite his early pledge to LSU, Atkins has maintained an interest in the Hogs making some unofficial visits and now the official one.

“I had a great visit, just like always,” Atkins said. “Just reminded me of family, great people around here, genuine people. All around, good checks on my box.”

With the visit and other times you’ve seen Arkansas where do they stand with you?

“Arkansas really is like, a real contender now,” Atkins said. “I think it’s going to be official, Arkansas is in like a good place, a great place.”

Atkins went on to list what makes Arkansas such a special place to him.

“They be themself, you know,” Atkins said. “All these recruiting stuff, they don’t try to sell NIL, they just be themself, they teach the plan. And the plan they have for you is amazing, you just got to come here and grind and do what you’re supposed to do. So Arkansas just be themself and I just love it here. Great vibes, safe place to live too.”

As far as other visits, Atkins talked about the plan he has for that.

“I think I’m going to visit A&M one time, then I might go back home to visit LSU, then after that is when I’m going to weigh the pros and cons for every school, and that’s when I’m really going to make a decision,” Atkins said.

Atkins said he has a tentative timeline to announce a final decision.

“Probably on my birthday, September 12,” Atkins said. “Something like that, it’ll be special to me cause that’s where I’ll be for three to four years. I’ll probably do something on my birthday for sure.”

As a junior, Atkins had 121 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception he returned for a touchdown. He also had 14 catches for 369 yards and four touchdowns at wide receiver.