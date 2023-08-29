FAYETTEVILLE — Sam Pittman’s jukebox has gotten a good workout the last week with two MaxPreps Class of 2026 first-team All-America recruits making a commitment to the Razorbacks.

Pittman obviously can’t comment on specific recruiting targets, but did smile when it was mentioned during his Monday presser that the jukebox had been busy.

“Oh man,” Pittman said. “Yeah. I’ll be happy… Yeah. I don’t know what to say. But yeah, it’s been a good few days there.”

The Razorbacks picked up San Diego (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive back Tay Lockett, 6-0, 175, and Cartersville (Ga.) Cass offensive tackle Bear McWhorter, 6-4, 300. Lockett had approximately 40 offers and McWhorter around 20. Both are basically as good as anyone in the nation at their position. They are in the Class of 2026.

In 2025, Arkansas also has a pair of pledges. Central Arkansas Christian quarterback Grayson Wilson, 6-3, 185, and Bauxite safety Marcus Wimberly, 6-1, 180. The two are among the top recruits in Arkansas for 2025 in what could be a pretty good class. Arkansas has some other offers out in that class and hoping to add them.

Pittman was asked about prospects making commitments at an earlier age now.

“I don’t really know, you know,” Pittman said. “What would that be? I mean, yeah, they’re young aren’t they? I don’t really know. You’re so much further ahead in recruiting now than you’ve ever been. It’s just like the second signing date, I don’t know you’d have to look it up. 50 percent of the people probably don’t sign anybody the second signing date. Maybe they do, one or two. So it’s over.

“Remember when we used to have the celebrations and all of that the first Wednesday and all of that. So, I think everything pushing up you’ll start seeing that two and three years ahead guys trying to solidify their spot. Especially if they were able to go around the country and see what they like. And then I guess a lot of it has to do with stability of coaches and things of that nature if you can sell that.”

In 2025, Arkansas is also hoping to add Little Rock Parkview safety Omarion Robinson, 6-1, 187, Warren wide receiver Antonio Jordan, 6-4, 215, and Marion defensive tackle Carius Curne, 6-4, 300. In 2026, Arkansas has offered Greenwood quarterback Kane Archer, 6-1, 201. Archer’s teammate, offensive guard Cody Taylor, 6-3, 280, is a possibility for an Arkansas offer. He has pulled in several offers among them Ole Miss, Kentucky and Vanderbilt from the SEC.

A key 2026 out-of-state target and another first-team All-America with MaxPreps is Nixa (Mo.) offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, 6-8, 300. Cantwell took notice when Arkansas landed the talented pair of 2026 prizes.

In 2025, Arkansas could strike in California again for La Verne Bonita linebacker Noah Mikhail, 6-3, 215. USC, Alabama and others will be hard to beat for Mikhail, but the Hogs are hoping to pull a surprise.

Durant (Okla.) Class of 2025 defensive end Colton Yarbrough, 6-5, 220, is the top recruit in his state in his class. He visited Arkansas for the Hogwild Hangout July 29. He has some family ties to Arkansas. He is regarded as one of the nation’s best pass rushers in any classification. Few can come off the edge like Yarbrough.

Two more Class of 2026 standouts who are considering Arkansas, from Texas, are Wylie East wide receiver-athlete Amarean Porter, 6-0, 165, and Texarkana Liberty-Eylau athlete Dequane Prevo, 5-10, 170. Porter, like Yarbrough, attended the Hogwild Hangout. Prevo released a Top 13 for now on Aug. 27 and then added an offer from Florida on Tuesday.