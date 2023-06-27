FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has landed Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass Class of 2024 three-star interior offensive lineman Zuri Madison.

Madison, 6-5, 305, chose the Hogs over other finalists Miami (Fla.) and West Virginia. He’s rated the No. 2 recruit in Kentucky by 247Sports. He announced his decision on Twitter Tuesday.

“I chose Arkansas because of how the coaches are genuine and not only care about the family of the players but the players progress in all categories,” Madison said.

He took an official visit to Arkansas during the June 16-18 weekend. He visited West Virginia the previous weekend and then finished up this past one at Miami. Prior to going public with his decision Madison talked about the deciding factor.

“The deciding factor is Arkansas is where I feel comfortable,” Madison said. “The deciding factor is, with my college career I want to get as close to the NFL as possible and be able to have the best chance. So between coaches and the staff, I want to know which staff will be able to take me to the next level and develop me, take my body to a different level and have the best opportunity.”

Madison is rated an offensive tackle with the recruiting services, but Arkansas has other plans for him.

“They plan on playing me in the interior as a center or guard,” Madison said.

He was recruited by Cody Kennedy who made a very strong impression on him during his official visit to Arkansas as did Sam Pittman.

“The highlight of the trip was definitely meeting Coach Kennedy and spending time with Coach Pittman and the team,” Madison said. “That kind of showed me how the team is together. It also showed me how I can fit into the team, as well, just to learn and get things from the team and the coaches.”

Pittman is the head coach, but prior to that he was a very successful offensive line coach at various schools including Arkansas and Georgia.

“He was a chill, laid back guy, but I can also tell he cares a lot about his program and that he doesn’t just offer random people to come to his school,” Madison said. “He offers people who are genuine. He’s a genuine person and he’s about his word.”

Click here for highlights.

Click here for commitment tweet.

Arkansas’ Commitments

KJ Jackson, QB, 6-3, 210, Montgomery St. James, Ala.

Jadan Baugh, RB-ATH, 6-1, 217, Decatur Columbia, Ga.

Courtney Crutchfield, WR, 6-2, 175, Pine Bluff

CJ Brown, WR, 6-1, 185, Bentonville

Kobe Branham, OG, 6-7, 330, Fort Smith Southside

Zuri Madison, OG-C, 6-5, 305, Lexington Frederick Douglass, Ky.

Charlie Collins, DL, 6-5, 265, Mills

Kavion Henderson, DL, 6-3, 250, Leeds, Ala.

Julius “JuJu” Pope, LB-ATH, 6-2, 195, Batesville South Panola, Miss.

Noreel White, CB-ATH, Ocean Springs St. Martin, Miss.

Ahkhari Johnson, ATH-CB, Texarkana (Texas) Pleasant Grove

Tevis Metcalf, CB, 5-10, 178, Birmingham Parker, Ala.

Jaden Allen, CB, 6-0, 160, Aledo, Texas