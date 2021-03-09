Remarkable Women of Arkansas: Dawn Prasifka helps young girls start success with scouting

When you hear the word remarkable, what comes to mind? We asked you to nominate a Remarkable Woman in your life. Someone who goes above and beyond for their family and their community and strives to be the best in all they do. Out of nearly 100 entries, we narrowed it down to four finalists.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Dawn Prasifka is a woman with a passion for helping young girls create a life of which they are proud.

For the past seven and a half years, she has been the President and CEO of Girl Scouts Diamonds of Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas. It’s a job the mom of four boys had never dreamed of for herself.

“Boys were my life and then I got a call from Girl Scouts nationally and they asked me if I would be interested in this position and I just felt it was what God was calling me to do,” she said.

Prasifka said it was a calling that was born from a difficult journey. As a single mom for several years, there were points she struggled to keep the heat on for her family.

“We played camp-out in my bedroom to stay warm and let the boys know that there are other ways to survive so let us try and figure that out together,” she explained. “It was time for me tell girls the story of being resilient in hard times.”

As one of 111 presidents in the United States, Prasifka strives to teach girls courage, confidence and character in order to make the world a better place.

“I think the best part of my job is to watch a girl, from the time she starts off as a Brownie and now to see them as seniors in high school and going off to college, with this resolve of knowing who they are,” she said. “Watching these young girls develop that at such a young age is really a powerful thing to see.”

Prasika hopes to show young girls that being a remarkable woman is more just a title.

“I think if someone was going to describe me I would want them to say, ‘she’s just Dawn.’ I hope that every girl can say not only am I ‘just’ that person, but that every one feels some sense of remarkableness within themselves and that pride of who they are,” she said.

Every year Prafiska creates a patch for Girl Scouts across the country. This year she created the “Share What You Have” patch, encouraging girls to give what they can to those in need.