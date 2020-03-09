Vernetta Caviness-Radford named Fox16’s Remarkable Woman

1  of  2
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- The winner of Fox16’s Remarkable Women campaign is Vernetta Caviness-Radford.

The North Little Rock native won an all-expense-paid trip to New York City to be in the audience of the Mel Robbins Show.

The Remarkable Women Campaign is part of a nationwide initiative by our parent company, Nexstar, to honor women’s contributions across the country.

Other winners from Nexstar stations will join Vernetta.

