Which PlayStation 5 skin is best?

Sony’s PlayStation 5 gaming console comes in dazzling white and traditional black, but some gamers find that boring. To project some personality onto the console, many opt to paste a skin over the body. The vinyl is essentially a giant sticker cut to fit perfectly on both sides and the middle piece. A console skin is often also bundled with two controller skins, and while they are tougher to attach, will neatly round off the console’s new look.

If you’re a fan of a certain alcoholic scientist and his grandson, then the Zumqxid “Rick and Morty” PS5 Disc Version Skin will breathe new life into your living room.

What to know before you buy a PS5 skin

A skin is different from a plate

There are several ways to customize the look of your PS5, with a skin or a plate the most common. But where a thin vinyl skin attaches to the console, a plate is much different. Made from high-quality plastic, a plate is a separate piece that clips onto the console’s body. There are side plates and middle plates to give your PS5 some personality. These are often the preferred method for quickly changing your console’s external color.

Dress up your controllers in matching skins

Sticking some colorful decals on your PS5 makes it stand out, but you can extend your theme to the controllers. Available in bundles, the controller skins are made from the same type of vinyl, and you’ll need steady hands to apply them. The controller skins aren’t necessarily identical to the PS5 skin, but will certainly be related.

Most skins are anime-themed

While sports themes are common, the majority of skins have an anime theme. If that is of no interest to you, it could be difficult to find skins that cover other genres such as first-person shooters, strategy games or simulator titles. However, if superheroes are your thing, you could strike it lucky. Over the last few months, new “Spider-Man” and Marvel films resulted in more superhero skins on the market.

What to look for in a quality PS5 skin

High-quality printing

Does the character’s face seem a bit weird? Does the printing overlap in some areas? These are signs you’re looking at a PS5 skin that isn’t high-quality. You naturally want your console to look great from afar and up close, so the quality of the vinyl printing is crucial. A good-quality skin has vivid colors and clear borders, and all the shaded areas line up or blend correctly with the surrounding elements.

Robust material

While the printing quality is important, so is the quality of the vinyl. If you happen to apply it slightly skewed, you must be able to remove it to readjust the alignment. A good-quality PS5 skin makes this easy, but inferior skins might rip or tear. Generally, the thicker a vinyl layer, the easier it is to take off and reapply. This is also important if you want to transfer the skin from one PS5 console to another.

No sticky residue

Speaking of reapplying or adjusting the skin, the worst thing that can happen is leaving behind a sticky residue. It means there isn’t enough glue on the skin to properly stick to a surface, and there will be sticky spots on the PS5’s body. The residue shouldn’t be tough to remove, but if you leave it too long, it will collect dust that can cause streaks.

How much you can expect to spend on a PS5 skin

The price depends on the quality of the printing and the vinyl. Expect to pay $10-$15 for an affordable skin, while high-quality printing and thick vinyl can cost $30-$40.

PS5 skin FAQ

What is the difference between the disc and digital versions?

A. You’ll notice that skins come in digital and disc versions. This simply refers to certain cutouts, as a digital-only PS5 doesn’t have a disc tray. But since a disc-based PS5 does, the skin needs a slot that lines up with the tray.

Are PS5 skins authorized by Sony?

A. No, Sony doesn’t recommend altering the appearance of your console. Also, be aware that it’s difficult to verify the licensing and copyright of many skins that use pop-culture themes or sports teams.

What’s the best PS5 skin to buy?

Top PS5 skin

Zumqxid “Rick and Morty” PS5 Disc Version Skin

What you need to know: With bright colors and vivid shades, this “Rick and Morty” skin will certainly be the center of attention.

What you’ll love: This vinyl skin pack features two designs and matching controller skins. It is the disc version, so there is an extra cutout for that. The skin is easy to apply and won’t leave a sticky residue if you make a mistake.

What you should consider: The skin has a different design on each side, so some users might find it difficult to decide which view is best.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top PS5 skin for the money

Metanyl “Spider-Man” PS5 and Controller Skin

What you need to know: This disc-version skin is a must-have for any “Spider-Man” fans.

What you’ll love: Made from high-quality vinyl, it’s easy to install and remove. It features different “Spider-Man” designs on each side and comes with two matching controller skins.

What you should consider: The skins aren’t interchangeable, as they are specifically cut to fit perfectly on a particular side.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Peyanz NBA Three Legends PS5 Disc Version Skin

What you need to know: NBA fans will love showing off their new vinyl PS5 skin featuring Michael Jordan, LeBron James and Kobe Bryant.

What you’ll love: This disc-version skin features Jordan and James kneeling on the one side, and Jordan, James and Bryant walking together on the other. The skin is produced through a 4K-resolution laser printer, giving it vivid colors and beautiful details.

What you should consider: Even though the controller skins are NBA-related, they don’t match stylistically with the PS5 skin.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Charlie Fripp writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.