Which tennis racket bags are best?

If you play tennis, you know how important it is to keep your racket protected from damage when not in use, and that you need to lug around more than just a racket when heading to the court. Tennis racket bags help with these things. Not only do they keep your racket safe, they also make it easy to keep all your equipment in one place for convenient transport and storage.

The Fila Ultimate Tennis Backpack stands out as a top choice for those who have one or two rackets but still want something with enough space for clothes, shoes and other gear. It’s highly convenient thanks to its backpack-style carrying method and insulated pocket for keeping a drink cold.

What to know before you buy a tennis racket bag

Carrying style

Tennis racket bags offer several carrying methods. The classic racket bag is designed to be carried over the shoulder like a duffel. Along with the shoulder strap, most of these feature a grab handle on the top for easy retrieval off the ground or out of the trunk. Some may also be equipped with backpack straps for an alternative carrying option.

Backpack-style tennis racket bags are a newer option but are becoming very popular with people who feel the classic over-the-shoulder racket bag gets in the way. The downside to these is that most don’t hold the entire racket and leave the handle sticking out. The few that do fit the entire racket tend to be very large and bulky.

Tote bags aren’t as popular, but those who want something small may like them. These are designed to be carried in your hand, and like most backpack-style bags, don’t contain the entire racket. A major benefit of a tote tennis racket bag is they’re versatile enough for everyday carrying of other stuff.

Durability

Tennis racket bags are subjected to a lot of wear and tear, so they need to have a high-quality construction and be made from durable materials — this means strong fabric like nylon or polyester, tough zippers with sturdy pulls and well-sewn seams. It can be difficult to determine how durable a bag is by just looking at photos, so take some time to read through previous buyer reviews if you’re unsure. It’s preferable to buy a bag that comes from a trusted brand.

Capacity

Carefully consider how many tennis rackets you generally carry before purchasing a racket bag. You can find models that carry as few as one racket or as many as 12. It’s generally a good idea to purchase a bag that can accommodate one or two more rackets than you currently have. This way you won’t need to buy a new bag in the near future if you decide to purchase an additional racket.

What to look for in a quality tennis racket bag

Pockets

Along with the racket compartments, tennis racket bags should have at least a couple of additional pockets. Ideally, there should be one on the inside with a soft lining for valuables and one on the exterior for items you want quick access to. Some may also feature a mesh water bottle pocket, a shoe compartment or a dedicated place for dirty clothes.

Padding

Tennis racket bags should have plenty of strategically placed padding for both your comfort and to protect the contents. The carrying straps should have enough padding that they won’t dig into your skin when the bag is fully loaded. If it’s a backpack-style racket bag, there should be padding on the back panel, preferably with a mesh cover for breathability. The racket compartment should also feature enough padding to prevent the rackets from banging together when on the go.

Adjustable straps

The carrying straps of a tennis racket bag should offer a lot of adjustability so you can customize them to your preference. This allows you to carry the bag as loose or as tight to your body as you like.

How much you can expect to spend on a tennis racket bag

Most people can find a quality tennis racket bag that fits their needs for $20-$100.

Tennis racket bag FAQ

Is it worth it to pay extra for an insulated tennis racket bag?

A. There’s a lot of debate over whether or not an insulated compartment for a racket is worth the added price. If you live in a place with extreme temperatures, it may be worth spending the extra money. However, for most people, simply placing your racket bag in the shade and not leaving it outside for long periods during freezing cold temperatures should suffice.

Should I use a racket cover when putting my rackets into a tennis racket bag?

A. Many tennis racket bags have separate padded compartments for each racket. With this style, a cover isn’t necessary, as each racket should already be well protected. If your bag keeps all the rackets in the same compartment without any type of separation, put a cover on them before placing them inside the bag.

What’s the best tennis racket bag to buy?

Top tennis racket bag

Fila Ultimate Tennis Backpack

What you need to know: This Fila racket bag is comfortable to carry and has a spacious interior room for two rackets, sneakers and more.

What you’ll love: There’s an insulated side pocket for snacks or a drink, as well as a felt-lined pocket for valuables. The air mesh back panel should help reduce sweating when carrying it.

What you should consider: It doesn’t accommodate men’s shoes sizes 11 or larger.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top tennis racket bag for the money

Athletico 3 Racquet Tennis Bag

What you need to know: A smart budget choice, this bag comes for a wallet-friendly price yet still has a durable bag to last through plenty of use.

What you’ll love: It features a strong 600D polyester construction that stands up well to abrasion, and the exterior pocket is large enough to hold a can of balls in addition to other supplies like a towel or extra grip tape.

What you should consider: Though advertised as a three-racket bag, it only fits two unless you really shove them in there.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

HEAD Tour Team 3R Pro Tennis Bag

What you need to know: It’s hard to go wrong with this classic racket bag from a trusted brand that’s been making sports equipment for more than 70 years.

What you’ll love: It offers a nice balance of style and functionality, with its attractive color-contrasting pinstripe and three-racket capacity.

What you should consider: It lacks an interior pocket for small items.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Brett Dvoretz writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.