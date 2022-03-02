Which Wilson tennis rackets are best?

Tennis can be a fun activity, whether playing it in professional or recreational competition. It can be a great workout to help you stay in shape, giving you a full-body workout as you use most of your body when playing. While tennis shares certain elements with other sports such as baseball and hockey, tennis rackets are very wide and have a unique shape.

Knowing the technique of how to use a tennis racket will be beneficial for your hit power and accuracy, but the type of racket you use can play a factor as well. If you’re looking for a tennis racket that offers a great combination of power and stability, the Wilson Hyper Hammer Tennis Racket is the top choice.

What to know before you buy a Wilson tennis racket

Headsize

The head of a tennis racket consists of the area where the stringing is. Most Wilson tennis rackets will have a head size that ranges between 80 to 110 square inches. Larger heads assist in generating more power and have a larger stringing surface for the ball to come in contact. Smaller heads offer more control as they are more lightweight.

Weight

Tennis rackets are measured in grams and weigh between 225 to 375 grams. Rackets that weigh between 275 to 310 grams are the average weights for a racket. Rackets that weigh more than 310 grams are considered heavy, while those under 285 are considered lightweight. If you’re a beginner, it may be best to start with a racket that’s within the average weight range. As you become more experienced, you may prefer a lighter or heavier racket depending on how much you like speed versus power.

String pattern

The string pattern of a tennis racket refers to the main strings placed vertically and the cross strings that go horizontally. There are two common string patterns on the head of a Wilson tennis racket, open and dense. Open string patterns get their name from the space between the squares of the pattern, making it easier for the ball to dig into.

The open pattern will provide more spin than a dense pattern, assuming you’re experienced and know how to hit with spin properly. Dense string patterns are much tighter than open patterns, having less space in between the squares. The benefit to this is that they’re more durable than open string patterns, along with offering more control and preciseness of the ball.

Common dimensions for tennis rackets are more dense string patterns such as 18 by 20 and 16 by 19, where the first number represents the number of main strings in the racket and the second number represents the cross strings. The common open string pattern is 16 by 18.

What to look for in a quality ​​

Grip

The grip material on the handle of a Wilson tennis racket range from rubber, leather and synthetic polymer material. While rubber and polymer grips have more cushioning and a better grip, the firmness can deteriorate after time. Some players prefer the traditional leather material because even though it may not be as cushioned, the firmness stays consistent over time.

Vibration dampeners

Vibration dampeners tend to be either built into a tennis racket, or they come separately and you can attach to the stringbed of the racket. They provide shock absorption that reduces vibrations coming from the stringbed. Many experienced players prefer these for mental purposes rather than physical. If you want fewer vibrations when playing, look for Wilson tennis rackets built with vibration dampening or that have an attachable one.

Pre-strung or unstrung

If you’re a beginner, you’ll likely want a pre-strung tennis racket, as unstrung rackets can be confusing at first when determining tension in the stringbed. More advanced players will likely prefer unstrung rackets to tailor the tension and strings to their playing style.

How much you can expect to spend on Wilson tennis racket

Tennis rackets tend to cost between $15-300, with the higher-end tennis rackets suitable for experienced players costing $150-$300. Inexpensive rackets can cost between $15 and $75, while mid-range rackets cost from $75-$150, with models suitable for beginners and moderately experienced players.

Wilson tennis racket FAQ

How do you pick a tennis racket for beginners?

A. Tennis rackets with larger heads and a dense string pattern are ideal for beginners. This gives you a larger stringbed surface and a racket that will be more durable and precise.

How do you know if your tennis racket needs to be restrung?

A. You’ll generally be able to tell if the strings need to be restrung if the strings look loose, feel less tight than they used to, or you’re not getting as much control and power you’re used to getting on your hits.

What’s the best Wilson tennis racket to buy?

Top Wilson tennis racket

Wilson Hyper Hammer Tennis Racket

What you need to know: This Wilson tennis racket is in constant demand with its great combination of power and stability. It’s light but packs a punch.

What you’ll love: The weight of this racket is suitable for children and experienced players. The open string pattern allows you to put more power and spin on your hits.

What you should consider: There have been some complaints of excessive vibrations.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Wilson tennis racket for the money

Wilson Tour Slam Tennis Racket

What you need to know: Wilson uses their Volcanic Frame Technology and Shock Pads to provide optimal power and stability.

What you’ll love: The black and green color makes this tennis racket stand out from others. The power strings will help with providing more explosive hits.

What you should consider: The racket may be a bit heavy for some users.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Wilson US Open Junior Tennis Racket

What you need to know: Perfect for kids playing in junior leagues, this racket has a great distribution of weight throughout the entire racket.

What you’ll love: There are different sizes available for children of different ages to use. They come prestrung so that children don’t have to worry about preparing the stringbed.

What you should consider: There have been concerns that the racket may be too light.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

