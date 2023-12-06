Which luxury gift for dog lovers is best?

Looking to really spoil the dog lover in your life? It won’t be difficult. There are a ton of unique, custom and top-of-the-line luxury dog gifts and pet products that pup parents will simply adore — especially if you’re dealing with someone who doesn’t like to spend money on themselves.

So whether you’re looking for tech, custom pet mementos or even elaborate matching dog-human sets — here are the best luxury gifts for dog lovers.

Best custom treasures for dog lovers

Sincerely Silver Shop Paw Print Necklace

This custom paw print necklace is extra special. It features the actual paw print of your dog lover’s pet engraved on one round metal disc plus the dog’s name printed on another disc. Both discs come in silver, rose gold or gold, and there are three different chain lengths.

Embark Breed Identification Kit

This pet DNA test will help the dog lover in your life learn more about the background of their favorite pooch. The test screens for over 350 dog breeds and results are usually available two to four weeks after the sample is sent in.

JujuGigiClayPlay Personalized Custom Dog Cake Topper

This remarkable three-dimensional portrait is constructed from polymer clay and painted to look exactly like your dog lover’s pup. It makes for an adorable wedding cake topper. Sizes range from 2 to 4 inches tall.

Uncommon Goods Personalized Dog Blueprints

This framed 20-by-26-inch poster looks like a “blueprint” to the recipient’s favorite dog. The breed is customizable and the dog’s name is included at the bottom.

Erin Harris Custom Pet Portrait Cufflinks

Here is a set of round sterling silver cufflinks with a custom dog face engraved on each piece. The image can be based on any photograph you like and the cufflinks each measure about 3.25 inches long.

Best clothing and accessories for dog lovers

Polo Ralph Lauren Men’s Embroidered Frenchie Beanie

This warm knit hat is made from acrylic, nylon and wool, featuring an embroidered French bulldog on the cuff. Keep in mind that this beanie is dry-clean only. It comes in both black and navy blue.

Disney Men’s Dog Print Tie

This necktie shows generations of friendly, lovable Disney dogs and can be worn for dress or casual occasions. Dry-clean only.

Macy’s Diamond Accent Paw Print 18-inch Pendant Necklace

This paw print-shaped pendant is set in silver with round diamonds in the center. It comes on an 18-inch cable-link chain with a ring-clasp closure.

Get Match It Cotton Matching Sweaters for Dog and Human

This set features a cotton sweater for a human recipient and a matching cotton sweater for a dog. There are several size combinations and dozens of color options. Both sweaters are hand-knit and machine-washable.

Le Vian Nude & Chocolate Diamond Paw Prints Stud Earrings

These earrings are set in 14-carat rose gold with beautiful 0.375-carat nude and chocolate Le Vian diamonds. They have post backs and hang just a little off the ear.

Best home and décor for dog lovers

Sur La Table Dog Spatula

This flat-edge spatula features a fun dog-themed cartoon print. The spatula piece is 2.5 inches in width and is affixed to a wooden handle. It is free of bisphenol A and is dishwasher-safe.

Kensington Hill Playful Golden Retriever Dogs Bookends Set

This set comes with two 8-inch tall golden retriever dog bookends with an elegant dark black bronze and gold finish. They’re sure to make a great accent for any bookshelf.

Eddie Bauer Flannel Collection Dog Friends Bedding Sheet Set

These pale blue flannel bed sheets are made of premium cotton with a subtle dog and tree print. The set is machine washable and includes one fitted sheet, one flat sheet and two pillowcases.

Eddie Bauer Winter Lab Decorative Pillow

This white polyester throw pillow measures 16 by 20 inches and features a big black Labrador silhouette wearing a festive red buffalo plaid scarf. The back of the pillow is covered in the same red and black buffalo plaid material. Spot-clean only.

Disney Traditions Lady and The Tramp 60th Anniversary Figurine

This colorfully detailed and beautifully handpainted resin figurine features the two title characters from the classic animated film “Lady and the Tramp” atop a small decorative base. It stands about 6.75 inches tall and comes in a gift box.

Best high-quality pet gear for dog lovers

Pettsie Matching Dog Collar and Owner Friendship Bracelet

Here is a matching dog collar and human friendship bracelet set in a sweet floral pattern. The collar features a red buckle closure and the human bracelet is completely adjustable.

Dog Helios Thunder Full-Body Dog Jacket

Available in four colors and five sizes, this full-body all-weather polyester-and-fleece dog jacket is designed to keep a dog warm, safe and comfortable. The outer shell is waterproof and reflective; the fastener is adjustable.

Furbo Dog Camera

This full high-definition wireless dog camera tosses treats, features two-way audio and night vision and is compatible with Alexa-enabled devices. A power adapter and USB cable are included.

Pet Life Hounda Accordion Collapsible Expandable Pet Dog Crate

This collapsible nylon carrying case expands to give a dog more room while they are on the floor. It comes in four colors and several sizes. Hand-wash only.

Barkbox Memory Foam Platform Dog Bed

This plush dog bed is made of comfy and supportive memory foam with a water-resistant, machine-washable cover. It comes in five sizes to accommodate a variety of pups. Its plushy mattress is ideal for dogs who need orthopedic joint relief.

Emily Verona writes for BestReviews.

