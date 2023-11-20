Thanks to advancements in technology, watches are useful for more than just telling time. They can monitor your exercise, send text messages or keep track of your calendar. Plus, watches can also add a stylish touch to any outfit. If you want to simplify your life, it’s time to start checking for Black Friday watch deals.

We’ve been scouring big and small retailers for the best watch deals ahead of the Black Friday sales weekend, which officially begins Nov. 24, and will continue to monitor the event to ensure you stay in the know. Right now, you can save on everything from popular smartwatches, such as the Apple Watch Series 7 (which received high marks from the BestReviews Testing Lab), to classic timepieces, such as the Fossil Minimalist Watch. Here are the best Black Friday watch deals of 2023 we’ve found so far.

Smartwatch deals

From keeping you connected to the world to increasing productivity, smartwatches can do just about anything. Depending on the model, they may even be compatible with your smartphone to completely integrate your smart technology.

48% OFF

If you have an iPhone that you wish you could put down more, consider an Apple Watch that seamlessly integrates with all other Apple products. For instance, this smartwatch can send a text message without picking up the phone, stream music to your AirPods or pay for groceries even when you forget your wallet. When we tested it, we loved the larger screen (compared to previous versions) that made it easy to read messages and to navigate, and its first-rate fitness-tracking features are handy for achieving personal health goals.

30% OFF

For those who want the capabilities of a smartwatch with the classic look of an analog watch, this model does it all with its timeless display screen. Its advanced sleep tracking also monitors your sleep to help you wake up feeling refreshed. Plus, you can tap into the Google apps right on your wrist, including Google Maps or music.

Other Apple Watch deals worth checking out

Choose from dozens of bands and watch faces to completely customize your Apple Watch Series 8 . 25% OFF

The Apple Watch SE automatically unlocks your Mac or easily finds your other devices. 12% OFF

With a timeless circular, domed design, the Google Pixel Watch doesn’t sacrifice aesthetics for functionality. 43% OFF

Fitness watch deals

While they look similar and can even have many of the same functions as a smartwatch, fitness watches focus primarily on your health. This includes features like GPS, training tips or health monitoring.

40% OFF

Work smarter, not harder, with this fitness watch complete with everything you need to advance your training. Not only can you receive free adaptive training plans, but this watch also analyzes your running, such as stride time and ground contact time. Plus, it has GPS to track your runs.

33% OFF

With built-in GPS, over 40 exercise modes and a workout intensity map, this smartwatch was designed especially for those obsessed with fitness or wanting to step up their game. However, it also delivers the best of both worlds by offering on-wrist Bluetooth calls and built-in Amazon Alexa. Or focus on getting a better night of rest with sleep tracking.

Other fitness watch deals worth checking out

The Garmin Forerunner 255 is compatible with iPhone and Android devices to help anyone improve their fitness. 28% OFF

Those who despise the large smartphone face will appreciate the simplicity of the Fitbit Luxe. 23% OFF

Don’t miss a thing while using the Amazfit Bip 3 Pro Smart Watch, thanks to its extra-large display. 21% OFF

Analog watch deals

Sometimes simple is better. While it may seem like technologically advanced watches are taking over, the classic analog watches feature a traditional watch face we all know and love.

43% OFF

This gorgeous watch is not just functional, it’s also a statement piece to upgrade your casual outfit or complement your office attire. Crystals are the star of this watch, with a domed mineral crystal lens and crystal-accented markers. Plus, the fold-over clasp with a double push-button ensures it will stay put all day.

43% OFF

Balance and proportion are the keys to this sleek and minimalistic timepiece featuring an all-black aesthetic that will suit any look (however, the strap is interchangeable with all other 22-millimeter Fossil watch straps if you want a different color). The hardened mineral crystal lens resists scratches, and it’s water-resistant to 100 feet to withstand a quick splash or immersion.

Other analog watch deals worth checking out

The Citizen Promaster Dive Eco-Drive Watch is water-resistant up to 200 meters and comes with a five-year warranty. 25% OFF

With an elegantly long silhouette, the Coach Cadie Women’s Watch was inspired by the sleek designs of 1920s Art Deco. 30% OFF

The budget-friendly Timex Unisex Weekender Watch features a night light for easy reading or getting around in the dark. 35% OFF

Who has the best Black Friday watch deals?

This year, the best deals we’ve seen so far on watches are on Amazon, and that’s also been true in the past. Smartwatches are generally marked down leading up to and during big shopping events, including Apple Watches. If you’re hoping to snag an Apple Watch, you won’t find any discounts directly through Apple. Instead, they’re offering a $200 Apple gift card with select purchases that can be used on a later purchase. It’s also a good idea to check other retailers, including Best Buy or Walmart.

What to consider when buying a watch?

Type: Before buying a watch, you need to figure out what type of watch you’re looking for. If you only want it to tell time or be a statement piece, opt for a digital or analog watch with a classy band. Smartwatches are a popular type of watch these days and can act as your phone, wallet and watch at the same time. If you want a watch that you can wear while exercising, look for fitness-specific watches or those that can handle a little jostling or moisture.

Before buying a watch, you need to figure out what type of watch you’re looking for. If you only want it to tell time or be a statement piece, opt for a digital or analog watch with a classy band. Smartwatches are a popular type of watch these days and can act as your phone, wallet and watch at the same time. If you want a watch that you can wear while exercising, look for fitness-specific watches or those that can handle a little jostling or moisture. Features: Because watches do so much more than tell time, you’ll want to decide what features you need in a watch. A smartwatch with text messaging can ensure you don’t miss important information. If you want a fitness watch, does it need to have GPS because you want to run or be completely waterproof for when you swim? These are just a few examples of the features to consider.

Because watches do so much more than tell time, you’ll want to decide what features you need in a watch. A smartwatch with text messaging can ensure you don’t miss important information. If you want a fitness watch, does it need to have GPS because you want to run or be completely waterproof for when you swim? These are just a few examples of the features to consider. Smartphone compatibility: If you opt for a smartwatch, it’s essential to check whether it’s compatible with your phone, especially if you plan to text, call or sync your calendar.

Why trust our recommendations?

The BestReviews Testing Lab takes a hands-on approach when it comes to recommending products and personally tries out as many products as possible in real-world situations. When that’s not possible, the team at BestReviews also spends hours researching customer reviews and consulting experts to ensure we’re recommending only the best. During Black Friday, the team works around the clock to find the best deals and will continue to update articles to reflect up-to-date prices.

