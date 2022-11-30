Most mini tabletop Christmas trees are artificial, but you can still find live ones if you wish.

Which mini tabletop Christmas trees are best?

There’s no better symbol of the Christmas season than the Christmas tree. Yes, you have Santa Claus and snowflakes, reindeer and elves, but come Christmas morning, it’s the tree you and your loved ones gather around.

But not every household can or wants to put up a full-sized tree. They’re a pain to set up and take down, they take up space you may not have and they need to be stored if they’re artificial or replanted if they’re living.

You can avoid all of those downsides and still get all the positives of a Christmas tree by using a mini tabletop one instead.

Why use a mini tabletop Christmas tree?

There are many unique benefits of using a mini tabletop Christmas tree besides it being easier to use, easier to store and taking up less space. It’s also much harder for young children and most pets to get ahold of, plus it’s far less likely to harm them if they do get ahold of it. If you have a large household, you could get a unique tree for everyone to decorate individually. You can also better keep track of which presents go to each person. If you really want to go all out, you could even get a unique mini Christmas tree for each day of Advent as a kind of decorative calendar.

Where else to put it

Just because “tabletop” is in the name, doesn’t mean it’s the only place to display the tree. Think of other pieces of furniture, such as desks or dressers. They can also be placed on windowsills or fireplace mantels if they’re deep enough. Pianos are also excellent locations for a mini Christmas tree.

Style

Mini tabletop Christmas trees come in all manner of styles to best fit the atmosphere or vibe you want to cultivate in your home. If you want a classic Christmas design, there are plenty to choose from. If you want something more minimalistic for a modern take, you can find those too. There are even abstract Christmas trees.

Lighting

Many mini tabletop Christmas trees come with lights built into them or pre-wrapped around them. Lighting a tree yourself can be more hassle than it’s worth.

You should also check to see how the lights are powered before buying one. Most need to be plugged in, meaning you need to plan ahead as to where to put it to ensure a cable doesn’t run across your table and floor. If it runs on batteries instead, check to see what kind it runs on and how long fresh batteries typically last to avoid burning through handfuls just to keep it lit for a day or two.

Quantity included

Most mini tabletop Christmas trees are sold individually, but you can also find them in sets of two or three. These sets are commonly different sizes rather than a collection of identical ones.

You can also find sets of as many as 30-plus mini Christmas trees, though these are usually the most basic with the included trees varying in height. For example, one set of 30 might have two each of 15 sizes of tree measuring 1.6 inches at the shortest and 4.7 inches at the tallest.

Cost

Basic mini tabletop Christmas trees typically cost $10-$20, with better trees or sets of basic trees costing up to $40. The best trees can cost $100-plus with designer mini Christmas trees costing several hundred.

Best mini tabletop Christmas tree

Asdomo Mini Tabletop Christmas Tree

This adorable tree is hot pink for a fun and flirty take on Christmas. It measures 23.6 inches high and comes with 24 Christmas ornaments you can place yourself, plus a string of LED lights that run on batteries.

Casa Clausi Mini Tabletop Christmas Tree

This tree measures 22 inches high and comes in a pot. It’s pre-lit with multicolor lights and has additional decorations built in. It also has a large star topper.

Joiedomi Mini Tabletop Christmas Tree

This tree measures 20 inches high and comes pre-lit with white lights and has 24 mini ornaments you can hang yourself. It also includes a storage bag that holds the tree and all.

Kurt S. Adler Mini Tabletop Christmas Tree

This tree comes in either 12- or 24-inch sizes. Both are plain with no lights or decorations included so you can customize them as you will. Both have a burlap bottom.

Juegoal Mini Tabletop Christmas Tree

This mini tree is 24 inches tall and comes with a huge assortment of decorations, such as a gold star topper, 24 ball ornaments of different colors, mini Christmas cards, Santas, candy canes and bows.

Liecho Mini Tabletop Christmas Tree

This mini tree is 24 inches tall and comes with a stand and a tree skirt, plus a string of white and a string of multicolor lights. It also includes ball ornaments and fake berries.

Loyudeqiu Mini Tabletop Christmas Trees

This set of four mini trees includes one each of sizes 4, 6, 8 and 10 inches. They’re “dusted with snow,” but otherwise minimalistic for those who don’t like going crazy on the holiday decor.

National Tree Company Mini Tabletop Christmas Tree

This tree is 24 inches tall and lightly decorated with pinecones, white lights and frosted tips. It runs on batteries and is timed to run for eight hours on and 16 hours off.

Sunnyglade Mini Tabletop Christmas Tree

This tree is 22 inches and comes with a base attractively wrapped in red fabric and tied together with golden string. It comes with lights, decorations and a star topper.

XmasExp Mini Tabletop Christmas Tree

You can still celebrate Christmas without all the bright colors and flashing lights. This jet-black tree is perfect if that’s your thing. It’s 13 inches wide and 20-23 inches tall.

