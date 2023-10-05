Unbeatable deals on appliance essentials for merrier holiday cooking

Fall has arrived, and it’s just a matter of weeks before the aromas of holiday meals flow from the kitchen. Creating cuisine that leaves a lasting impression this time of year can be challenging, but the right small appliances simplify the work. When you shop for them during Amazon Prime Big Deal Days on Oct. 10 and 11, you’ll save money and be ready to whip up your favorite recipes when it’s time for holiday cooking.

Small appliances by top brands are usually deeply discounted during Amazon Prime deal days. When the October event begins, we expect to find deals on items such as Vitamix blenders and Panasonic microwaves that are perfect for preparing tempting holiday delicacies.

How to shop ahead of Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon’s fall Prime Day event is all about finding epic deals to prepare in advance of the holiday season. Although the event officially kicks off on Oct. 10, early deals are already available so you can get prepared to shop now.

Make sure you are a Prime member. Only shoppers with a Prime membership can take advantage of marked-down items. Signing up on the Amazon website requires following a few simple steps. If you’re already a Prime member, check your membership to make sure it’s active so you are ready to shop and save.

Simplify your small appliance search. Take inventory of the small appliances you already own, and assess your holiday cooking goals. Do you want to prepare large portions of food without turning on your oven? Do you need a hassle-free way to cook sides and desserts? The right appliances will take the guesswork out of cooking this holiday season.

Find deals. As you shop, look for percentages off and the word “deal” to find the best discounts. Currently, some of the lowest prices are invite-only deals, which means you’ll have to request an invitation and wait for a response before you buy.

Best small appliances for preparing ingredients

GE Tilt-Head Electric Stand Mixer 50% OFF

If you love to bake holiday goodies, a stand mixer is a must-have that simplifies preparing dough. GE’s version of the popular appliance delivers 350 watts of power that can handle thick dough with ease. The accessory set includes a 5.3-quart mixing bowl, pouring shield, dough hook, wire whisk and flat beater.

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender 20% OFF

Vitamix blenders are favorites among avid cooks for good reason — they offer simple controls, powerful performance and strong blades that chop, blend and puree effortlessly. The E310 Explorian is a top seller with convenient variable speed control and self-cleaning mode. It’s also one of the trimmest and most affordable models by the beloved brand.

GE 12-Cup Food Processor 19% OFF

Ideal for quick tasks when putting together recipes, this food processor can hold 12 cups of chopped food in the easy-to-clean bowl. It can tackle different types of foods thanks to the 550-watt motor and three speed settings. A spatula, dough blade and three discs are included in its accessory set.

Best small appliances for cooking

Panasonic Countertop Microwave Oven 7% OFF

Every home chef needs a powerful microwave with the ability to accomplish everything from heating up leftovers to cooking main courses. This model delivers 1,200 watts of power and offers a spacious capacity so you can put it to work when you are preparing holiday recipes. The built-in sensor automatically adjusts cook times and temperatures so there’s less work for you.

Philips 3000 Series Air Fryer 56% OFF

Air fryers are great for making side dishes and desserts with a light, crispy texture without using a lot of oil. With a 4-liter capacity and seven pre-set functions, the 3000 Series by Philips makes preparing large portions a snap. It’s an invite-only deal, so it’s a good idea to request an invitation to the savings today.

Crock-Pot 8-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker 30% OFF

If you are cooking for a large group this holiday season, this slow cooker is a good choice. It accommodates enough food for 10 people with its 8-quart capacity. You can set its timer so your recipes are ready when it’s time to serve your guests.

Best small appliances for beverages

Magic Bullet Mini Juicer 23% OFF

From spiced apple cider to flavorful juices, a juicer is the perfect appliance for making beverages that are ideal for this time of year. This mini model comes with a 16-ounce to-go cup and features a 2-inch food chute and a powerful 400-watt motor to turn fresh fruits and vegetables into sippable concoctions.

SodaStream Art Sparkling Water Maker Bundle 45% OFF

This is another by-invite deal that’s definitely worth the effort. That’s because the SodaStream bundle includes everything you need to make bubbly beverages at home. If your request is accepted, you’ll get a sparkling water maker, two reusable bottles, two CO2 cylinders and two Bubly flavor drops for an amazing price.

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker 33% OFF

Make waking up a joy with this easy-to-use coffee machine. It brews K-cup pod sizes of 6, 8 and 10 ounces, and the 48-ounce reservoir holds enough water to make 6 cups, so other members of your household can enjoy some delicious coffee, too.

Ninja Hot and Cold Brew System 26% OFF

Whether you want to make hot tea or chilled coffee, there isn’t much that this versatile system can’t do. Not only does it make traditional hot coffee and tea, but it can also brew your favorite drinks over ice when you want a cold beverage. You can also brew a single serving to take on the go or a full carafe to share with friends.

