Which cozy gifts for skiers are best?

Among the best activities for the winter season is skiing and snowboarding. You get to feel like you’re flying as you race down the slopes, and when you’re riding the ski lift you practically are flying. But when the sun starts to set, it’s time to come back to earth and return to your cabin.

When you get there, you likely want to get as warm as possible, as fast as possible. There are several products that are perfect for this that also happen to make excellent gifts.

In this article: Octrot Heated Blanket, Dena Lives Men’s Slippers and Cosori Mug Warmer

Gifts to stay warm in the cabin

Everyone has a preferred way of warming their cold and tired bones after returning from the slopes, but some items everyone can appreciate.

Ski jacket : You don’t need to warm back up at the cabin if you have a good ski jacket that keeps you warm.

You don’t need to warm back up at the cabin if you have a good ski jacket that keeps you warm. Heated blanket: Regular blankets can take too long to warm you up, especially if your body temperature is already low from the cold outside. Heated blankets can warm you up in a snap.

Regular blankets can take too long to warm you up, especially if your body temperature is already low from the cold outside. Heated blankets can warm you up in a snap. Slippers: The head and the feet are two areas of the body where heat escapes most easily. A comfy pair of slippers negates that.

The head and the feet are two areas of the body where heat escapes most easily. A comfy pair of slippers negates that. Mug warmer: A cup of silky smooth hot chocolate warms the soul as much as the body, and a mug warmer will make every sip exactly as perfect as the first.

Best ski jackets

Burton Men’s Ski Jacket

This jacket is waterproof but has plenty of ventilation to let sweat out, including zippered armpit zones. It also has four pockets on the front and comes in eight sizes and 33 colors.

Sold by Amazon

HSW Women’s Ski Jacket

This jacket has all the warmth you need but is also tapered and has black accents to help make you look slimmer. It has zippered side vents and comes in eight sizes.

Sold by Amazon

Wantdo Men’s Ski Jacket

This bulky jacket is perfect for people who love to stay on the slope from sun up to sun down. It has internal pockets to prevent accidental loss and comes in five sizes and five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Wantdo Women’s Ski Jacket

This jacket has three layers that can all be worn individually to match your circumstances. There’s an insulating layer, a waterproof layer and a top coat. It comes in six sizes and 15 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Wulful Men’s Ski Jacket

This thick jacket has an earphone line fastener so you can safely listen to your music while you ski without fear of your phone tumbling out. It comes in six sizes and 34 colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best heated blankets

Eheyciga Heated Blanket

This blanket has five heat settings that stretch between 85 and 110 degrees, plus it can reach your selected temperature within 10 minutes. It comes in three sizes and five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Jkmax Heated Blanket

This blanket has five heat settings that stretch between 86 and 112 degrees, and it has a four-hour auto-off feature to protect you if you fall asleep. It comes in two sizes and four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Medical King Heated Blanket

This blanket has 10 heat settings and is machine-washable. One side is sherpa while the other is flannel. It has a four-hour auto-off feature and measures 50 by 60 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Octrot Heated Blanket

This blanket has 10 heat settings that stretch between 86 and 113 degrees and an auto-off timer you can set for one to eight hours. It comes in two sizes: 50 or 84 by 62 inches.

Sold by Amazon

Veohaut Heated Blanket

This blanket has six heat settings that stretch between 75 and 115 degrees and a one-to-three-hour auto-off feature. It comes in four sizes and four colors.

Sold by Amazon

Best slippers

Acorn Women’s Slippers

The closed back of these slippers keeps your ankles just as warm as the rest of your foot. The lining has moisture-wicking properties to help with sweat. They come in five sizes and 22 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Comwarm Women’s Slippers

The unique pretzel-like top of these slippers shakes off the ennui most slippers inspire, plus it leaves your toes open so they can breathe. They come in five sizes and 13 designs.

Sold by Amazon

Dena Lives Men’s Slippers

These slippers have an adjustable top strap so they can be as tight or as loose as you prefer. They also have an antiskid outsole. They come in four sizes and six designs.

Sold by Amazon

Dream Pairs Men’s Slippers

These moccasin-like slippers are a classic that’s been upgraded with a faux-fur lining, a sheepskin insole and an antislip and waterproof outsole. They come in 14 sizes and eight designs.

Sold by Amazon

Shoeslocker Women’s Slippers

These simple slippers are nonetheless perfectly warm and cozy, plus they have a waterproof and antislip rubber outsole. They come in five sizes and four knit-like designs.

Sold by Amazon

Best mug warmers

Bestinnkits Mug Warmer

This mug warmer uses a gravity switch to automatically turn on when you put your mug down, and it can warm your drink up to 131 degrees. It comes in five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Bsigo Mug Warmer Set

This mug set includes a cat-themed mug and warmer and comes in two powers. The 18-watt model comes in blue or pink and the 36-watt model only comes in pink.

Sold by Amazon

Cosori Mug Warmer

This mug warmer is one of the precious few that let you pick the temperature of your drink. As long as it’s between 77 and 194 degrees. For safety, it only warms when it detects weight.

Sold by Amazon

Misby Mug Warmer

This mug warmer maintains a drink temperature of 120 to 140 degrees and automatically turns on and off as a mug is set down or removed. It comes in five colors.

Sold by Amazon

Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer

This small warmer is great for taking with you on the go and has a power switch to prevent anything from accidentally turning it on. Its long cord makes it easier to position where you want it.

Sold by Amazon

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign upâ€¯hereâ€¯to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Jordan C. Woika writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing, and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers.

Copyright 2022 BestReviews, a Nexstar company. All rights reserved.