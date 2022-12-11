Many scented candles are available in scents that are perfect for your holiday home

You don’t have to bake cookies or decorate with real pine to make your home smell like a Christmas wonderland. The simplest way to fill your home with holiday fragrances is to light a scented candle.

Whether you love pine, sweet treats, spicy berries or another tempting scent, chances are you’ll find a candle that will emit your favorite holiday aroma into the air as it burns with a warm, inviting glow. The best candles produce potent scents that linger and burn for numerous hours so they’ll last throughout the holiday season and beyond. Another bonus is when you find them on sale, like the 12 delightfully scented candles in our roundup.

Holiday scents to look for in candles

While there are no rules about which scents are appropriate for the holidays, certain popular aromas come to mind when this time of year rolls around. They can be classified as sweet, spicy, earthy or fruity. Additionally, many scented candles that are designed for the holidays have a combination of notes from one or more of the categories for a nicely balanced fragrance.

Sweet

When you think of the sweet family of holiday fragrances, delicious Christmas-time treats come to mind. Peppermint, vanilla, cocoa, gingerbread and sugar are some of the most popular notes used to produce these enticing scents.

Spicy

Some spices are warm, fragrant and perfect for the holidays. They are found in delicacies like sugar plums, cider and pumpkin pie. When a candle is scented with spices such as cloves, mint, cinnamon, anise and ginger, it fills a room with the aromas of the season.

Earthy

There’s nothing quite like the scent of evergreen during the holidays. That’s why many seasonal candles are infused with pine and balsam. Some candles in this category also contain sage, bayberry, holly, nuts or cedarwood.

Fruity

Holiday candles with fruity notes are light and pleasant. Berry, citrus, pumpkin, apple, pear and cranberry all deliver a lovely smell for the holiday season.

Types of scented candles

Votive, pillar and taper candles can all be found in scented forms. However, jar scented candles are by far the most popular. They also stand out for providing long burn times, as some models can provide more than 150 hours of luscious scents.

Wicks of scented candles

Ideally, the wick of a candle will burn slowly and won’t produce a lot of smoke or contaminants. Most well-made candles by top brands have wicks that are made of cotton or other quality materials. While many scented candles have single wicks, some larger models have two, three, four or more wicks.

Best scented candles for the holidays

Root Candles 3-Wick Honeycomb Mulled Cider Scented Jar Candle

This three-wick candle smells like mulled cider, a classic hot beverage of the holiday season. Hints of cinnamon, apple and cloves give it a warm, inviting fragrance. It’s made of a beeswax blend and contains fragrant essential oils for a clean burn. Sold by Home Depot and Amazon

Yankee Candle Christmas Cookie Large Jar Candle

Who doesn’t love the smell of Christmas cookies fresh out of the oven? This candle mimics that delightful scent with notes of cinnamon, butter, nutmeg, vanilla and sugar. It’s a large paraffin wax candle that will burn for up to 150 hours. Sold by Amazon

Symple Stuff Holiday Forest Scented Pillar Candle

Made by hand, the Holiday Forest candle delivers the fragrance of fresh pine. It’s a well-made pillar candle with a bright green color that looks great on a candle plate or pedestal-style holder. Sold by Wayfair

Yankee Candle Balsam & Cedar Signature Large Jar Candle

It’s a combination of balsam, spices, berries, vanilla and more that gives this jar candle the smell of the holiday season. It’s made of a quality soy-wax blend that will burn as long as 100 hours. Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Ulta Cinnamon and Chestnut Scented Soy Blend Candle

Scents of cinnamon and chestnut are perfect for Christmas. This holiday candle by Ulta emits both with a nice balance of spice and sweet scents. It’s crafted of a soy blend with clean, cruelty-free ingredients. Sold by Ulta Beauty

Yankee Candle Frosty Gingerbread Large Jar Candle

Gingerbread is an ideal scent for the holidays, and this jar candle will make your place smell as if you just baked a batch. Ginger, cinnamon, clove and vanilla are the notes that make it so irresistible. It’s constructed of quality wax and will burn as long as 150 hours. Sold by Amazon

Star Hollow Candle Company Peppermint Sticks Scented Jar Candle

A soy-blend wax and essential oils make it possible for Star Hollow Candles to burn clean and produce pleasant scents for many hours. If you want a candle that makes you think of candy canes, the brand’s peppermint stick jar candle is for you. Sold by Wayfair

Sonoma Goods for Life Christmas Cookies 14-Ounce Candle Jar

This is another enticing candle that delivers the fragrance of Christmas cookies. Its main fragrances are vanilla, buttercream and cookie dough that produce a smell that will make you think of your favorite holiday treats. It has three wicks and comes in a nicely decorated jar. Sold by Kohl’s

Root Candles Bayberry Scented Honeycomb Beeswax Blend Scented Candle

This is another beeswax-based candle that is scented with essential oils. It has a bayberry fragrance that’s a holiday tradition and includes notes of patchouli, balsam and vanilla. It has three wicks and burns for more than 50 hours. Sold by Amazon

Yankee Candle Snow Globe Wonderland Signature Large Tumbler Candle

Not sure which scent you want to fill your home with during the holidays? The Snow Globe Wonderland candle has you covered with an interesting blend of scents that are sweet, spicy, fruity and earthy. It includes berry, praline, nutmeg, holly, anise, mint and more. It burns clean, thanks to the soy-based wax. Sold by Kohl’s and Amazon

Ulta Crisp Apple Scented Soy Blend Candle

Clean and cruelty-free, this soy-blend candle produces a fresh apple scent that pairs nicely with the holidays. It delivers a powerful scent that will fill a room in minutes and linger for hours. Sold by Ulta Beauty

