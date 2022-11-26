Which gifts for 9-year-olds are best?

Finding the perfect gift for a 9-year-old can often feel like an impossible task. The maturity level and comprehension of a 9-year-old often feel lightyears away from those of younger children and just out of grasp from what slightly older children understand. Luckily, there is a wide range of age-appropriate gifts and toys available to interest most 9-year-olds for hours. Remove the stress of gift giving and use one of these helpful toys to bring a smile to your kid’s face.

How can I find the right gift for a 9-year-old?

Tailor the gift to both age and skill-appropriate levels of fun. Keep in mind the many games and gifts available that try to actively combine learning with play. Consider that most 9-year-olds have a large amount of energy and are learning to more actively explore and navigate their surroundings while building social groups and making friends. Find a gift that works with their current interests in order to better give a thoughtful gift.

Best technology gift for 9-year-old boys and girls

These age-appropriate gifts are ideal for the technology lover in your life. Select an item that helps to boost interest in tech and even inspires an interest in problem solving.

Mynt3D Professional Printing 3D Pen With OLED Display

Bring 3D art to life using this pen that comes with three color options for the creative designs. Keep in mind that in order to shape the material, the filament is heated to temperatures ranging from 237 to 464 degrees Fahrenheit, so keep the pen out of reach of younger or accident-prone kids.

Best creative gifts for 9-year-old boys and girls

Inspire and empower the art fan in your life with these thoughtful gifts. Keep in mind that artistic gifts can also overlap with the ones mentioned within the technology section as new devices and activities continue to broaden the toy market.

Spirograph Original Deluxe Spirograph Art Set

This artistic set includes 20 sheets of paper and 19 wheels. The set also has a helpful guide and three multicolored design pens in order to boost creative control.

National Geographic Kids Pottery Wheel

This pottery wheel is designed for kids and includes two pounds of clay that can dry when left in contact with the air. Six paint colors are included. It has two speed levels for different parts of the process. Consider placing it in an easy-to-clean area of the house or yard.

Lego Harry Potter Hogwarts Moment: Transfiguration Class

This set includes over 240 pieces and once assembled it looks like Professor McGonagall is teaching a wizarding lesson. The set even includes action figures of key characters such as Professor McGonagall and Hermione. The items fit inside a thoughtful book inspired by both Lego and the wizarding world of Harry Potter.

Best problem-solving gifts for 9-year-old boys and girls

These gifts are created to boost critical thinking and confidence while keeping and maintaining kids’ interest. They vary in difficulty level and provide multiple problems to avoid repetition and boredom, challenging kids to branch out of their comfort zones and think from an alternative perspective.

Fat Brain Toys Corners Up

This game encourages strategy and skill as players grab the most multi-colored corners and become game champions. Each game has an average play length of about 15 minutes. The game is recommended for 2-4 players.

ThinkFun Gravity Maze Falling Marble Logic Game

This game encourages the development of critical thinking with over 60 multi-level challenges. The challenges range from beginner to expert to help kids at different skill levels grow.

Best social gift for 9-year-old boys and girls

These gifts are fun and also encourage positive social interaction. They are ideal for both outgoing and more reserved 9-year-olds who simply prefer to engage and interact with immediate family.

Canon Selphy Portable Square Photo Printer

This portable printer comes in a wide range of fun colors such as green and pink. The printer can be purchased with or without printer paper. The paper squares are around 3 inches by a little less than 3 inches. The printer works with an application that can be downloaded to most smartphones.

Best gifts for 9-year-old boys

These engaging gifts can help boost physical health and encourage the development of social skills and strategic planning.

Squad Hero Rechargeable Laser Tag Set

Play with up to four friends in an epic battle of laser tag that includes both laser guns and vests, great for a game played in the comfort of the backyard. The game even keeps track of total lives and battery span.

Smithsonian Science Activities Robo Spider Kit

Create a blue motorized spider that operates with AAA batteries. Once put together, the spider mimics the walking pattern of its natural counterparts. This toy requires a few additional items such as wire cutters and a screwdriver.

Best gifts for 9-year-old girls

These gifts facilitate an interest in an active lifestyle and encourage the importance of self-confidence while promoting curiosity and innovation.

Agoigo Kids Waterproof Camera Toy

The camera is waterproof and offers a playback feature and USB charging capabilities. It works well with activities such as swimming and cycling because it can be mounted on a bike or a helmet. Product comes with a lanyard to boost portability and can retain charge for 2-3 hours.

4M Magnetic Mini Tile Art

This set contains tiles, magnets, a paint strip and a brush, and once finished, these mini tiles can be proudly displayed on the fridge. Each tile is 2 inches by 2 inches.

