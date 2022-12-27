Which products are best to buy with the money you got for the holidays?

Opening holiday gifts is always fun, but sometimes, just getting cash is best — especially if your relatives don’t have the best track record when it comes to picking out things you like.

Once the holidays are over, though, you’re faced with a very tough question: What should you spend all that holiday money on?

If your holiday cash is starting to burn a hole in your pocket, it’s the perfect time to splurge.

Whether you’re a techie, a beauty junkie, an amateur chef, or even more practical-minded, we’ve put together a list of some of the best products to treat yourself to after the holidays.

FOREO LUNA 3 Facial Cleansing Brush

If you want to up your skincare game in the new year, this handy little gadget can take your face washing to the next level. It removes 99.5% of dirt and other debris, but it’s 35 times more hygienic than bristled face brushes. The LUNA 3 is easy to take on the go, so it’s perfect for travel.

Bose Audio Sunglasses with Open Ear Headphones

Tired of dealing with earbuds that always go missing? These sharp-looking sunglasses have built-in speakers that provide crystal clear sound, but the audio is open-ear, which means you’ll still be aware of ambient noises while listening to your favorite tunes. Best of all, the sunglasses have an integrated mic, so you can take calls on them too.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker

Holiday money gives you the perfect opportunity to try out the Instant Pot if you haven’t already. It’s a must-have appliance if you have a busy schedule and still want to get a home-cooked meal on the table because it can work as both a pressure cooker and a slow cooker — plus, it offers five other functions to help any home chef with their favorite recipes.

Nintendo Switch Lite

Like to game on the go? Treat yourself to this handheld gaming device from Nintendo, so you can play your favorite games anywhere. The Switch Lite is small and lightweight, which makes it easy to throw in any bag — and it’s compatible with classic Nintendo games like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate for tons of fun.

Margaritaville Tahiti Frozen Concoction Maker

Want to whip up resort-quality frozen cocktails whenever the mood strikes? This large-capacity frozen drink maker makes six different cocktails, including margaritas, daiquiris, coladas and mudslides, so you and all your guests can have just what they want.

La Mer Creme de la Mer Moisturizing Cream

Spending big bucks on a jar of moisturizer is a luxury for most people, and La Mer is the gift to get yourself if you’ve always wanted to indulge in high-end skincare. It’s an intensely hydrating cream for dry skin and can even soften the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. You can use it day and night, too, so it can become a versatile part of your skincare routine.

Timberland Men’s 6” Basic Waterproof Boots

Are you too practical-minded to really indulge? Then use your holiday money for these Timberlands that you can wear every day. Their waterproof design means they can go anywhere, in any weather — and the insulation makes them extra comfy and warm even when you’re on your feet all day in the cold.

Homedics Shiatsu + Vibration Body Massager with Heat

If you always come home with aches and pains at the end of the day, treat yourself to this at-home massager with a heat feature. It provides a deep kneading massage to help relieve pain, but it also works to relax muscles and relieve tension. Soothe yourself in the comfort of your home even when you don’t have time to get to the spa for a professional massage.

Acqua di Parma Colonia Eau de Cologne Natural

This unisex fragrance is pricey, but it smells so good that it’s worth the splurge. It features a wonderfully energizing blend of lavender, citrus, rosemary, verbena and rose. The scent, combined with the lovely glass bottle, will make you feel like you’ve just driven up the Amalfi coast.

Nespresso by De’Longhi Coffee and Espresso Machine Bundle

Can’t start the day without a fresh cup of coffee? Use your holiday money to buy this versatile automatic coffee maker that can whip up delicious espresso, coffee and latte drinks. It brews a single cup at a time, so it’s always as fresh as can be and the machine reads the barcodes on the bottom of the Nespresso capsules so you get the perfect brew every time.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Norvina Pro Pigment Palette Vol. 1

If you like playing around with new makeup, treat yourself to this gorgeous eyeshadow palette that’ll make you feel like an artist. It features 25 bright, vibrant shades, so you can experiment with new looks every day. There’s an extra-large mirror on the inside, too, which makes it ideal for travel.

Fitbit Versa 2

Start the new year off by making a commitment to your fitness journey with this smartwatch. It tracks your steps, distance, calories burned, floors climbed, hourly activity and active minutes, so you know exactly how active you are. The Versa 2 can track your sleep, too, and even provides a sleep score to let you know how well you’re really sleeping.

Fjallraven Kanken No. 2 Backpack

Fjallraven backpacks are a pretty hot item these days, and this particular bag is especially versatile. You can wear it like a classic backpack or carry it like a tote bag. It’s available in five colors and features an exterior zippered pocket and size slip-in pockets for added storage, too.

Nike Revolution 5 Men’s Running Shoes

Running shoes can be pretty pricey, so put your holiday money to good use and treat yourself to a new pair. These shoes have a comfy lightweight design and a reinforced heel that helps provide support. The insole is cushioned, too, and the soft foam midsole means a smooth, stable run every time you pound the pavement.

