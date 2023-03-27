Which Under Armour socks are best?

An often underappreciated factor when it comes to athletic wear is socks. It may seem like any old pair will do, but wear dress socks while playing tennis and you’ll quickly realize that the right pair is essential. Under Armour makes a wide range of athletic socks from thin to thick, high ankle heights to no-shows and everything in between.

The best under Armour socks are the Under Armour Essential No-Show Liner Socks. These are perfect for most activities, and there’s no need to worry about them slipping down your calf.

What to know before you buy Under Armour socks

Size and fit

Under Armour splits its socks into four sizing categories: unisex, men’s, women’s and children’s. Men’s and women’s socks are typically wider or smaller respectively than the “standard” fit found in unisex socks. Children’s socks are, of course, much smaller.

Under Armour’s sizes, as in “small” and “large,” cover a range of shoe sizes. For example, a men’s large covers men’s shoe sizes 8-12 while a women’s large covers women’s shoe sizes 9-12. If your shoe size is on the cusp of, say, medium and large, you may want to order both to see what feels better and return the other.

Quantity

Under Armour rarely sells socks one pair at a time outside of ones with special properties. Even then they’re usually sold in packs of two. Instead, you’ll mostly find socks sold in packs of three or six.

Design

Most Under Armour socks are white or black — especially men’s socks — with the odd gray ones for good measure. Women’s socks, however, come in a much wider range of colors and designs.

What to look for in quality Under Armour socks

Height

Under Armour socks come in several “heights,” meaning how far up the calf the sock goes.

No-show socks stop just below the ankle, making them especially good for hot weather activities.

socks stop just below the ankle, making them especially good for hot weather activities. Low-cut socks end just above the ankle. These are great for those who usually prefer no-show socks but have shoes that come up a little higher on the ankle than usual.

socks end just above the ankle. These are great for those who usually prefer no-show socks but have shoes that come up a little higher on the ankle than usual. Quarter socks are taller than low-cuts but shorter than crews. They’re good for those who want the benefits of crews without the extra height.

socks are taller than low-cuts but shorter than crews. They’re good for those who want the benefits of crews without the extra height. Crew socks come roughly halfway up the calf. They’re an unofficial standard and provide a good mix of protection and warmth.

socks come roughly halfway up the calf. They’re an unofficial standard and provide a good mix of protection and warmth. Over-the-Calf, also known as knee-high, socks end just below the knee. These are meant for cold weather activities or for those who want extra protection for their legs.

Cushioning

Under Armour socks come in a variety of cushioning levels with the best one coming down to your intended activity, before accounting for preference. For example, heavily cushioned socks are great for hiking while thin socks are better for running.

How much you can expect to spend on Under Armour socks

A single or double pair typically costs $5-$15. Three-packs typically cost $15-$25. Six-packs typically cost $20-$30.

Under Armour socks FAQ

How do I wash Under Armour socks?

A. Under Armour socks are machine-washable, though you should double-check your socks for specifics such as what cycle and water temperature to use. Otherwise, you could damage or outright ruin them.

You should also turn your socks inside out when you wash them so the side of the socks that get the dirtiest get the most cleaned. If they’re still dirty or stinky after a wash, soak them in a mix of cold water and vinegar for an hour before washing them again as usual. If that doesn’t work you probably need new socks.

What should I look for if I have sweaty feet?

A. Most Under Armour socks have some ability to handle moisture — such as being quick to dry or helping wick moisture away — which should be enough for most. If you’re still worried then prioritize socks with more synthetic material, such as polyester, than natural, such as cotton, as these are better at handling high amounts of sweat.

What are the best Under Armour socks to buy?

Top Under Armour socks

Under Armour Essential No-Show Liner Socks

What you need to know: These are perfect for a wide range of activities.

What you’ll love: The small size and thinner material combined with flat knit construction make these socks feel like a second skin. A cotton-blend means these dry faster than cotton-only socks while maintaining cotton’s softness and comfort. It has a y-heel pocket for a better fit.

What you should consider: Some customers were unhappy with the amount of fuzz left between their toes. These may be too small for those with wide feet.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Top Under Armour socks for the money

Under Armour Resistor 3.0 Crew Socks

What you need to know: These have a classic athletic sock look and come at a great price.

What you’ll love: They’re half-cushioned to keep your feet feeling comfortable without feeling too thick. The synthetic construction leads to fast moisture-wicking and drying while a little spandex helps them maintain their shape and stay up on the calf. Dynamic arch support reduces foot fatigue, especially over long periods.

What you should consider: A few consumers had issues with fraying after a few rounds of washing. Others found them to feel too tight around the upper band on the calf.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

Worth checking out

Under Armour Tactical Heatgear Over-the-Calf Socks

What you need to know: These are great for exercising in cold weather.

What you’ll love: These are a mix of cotton, which makes them feel soft and slightly cushioned without feeling too thick, polyester, which helps these wick away your sweat, and spandex, which helps them hold their shape and prevent them from sliding down your calf. They’re military-compliant.

What you should consider: Several purchasers found these too tight and recommended ordering a size up. Others had issues with pilling. A handful found holes in the bottoms after a few months.

Where to buy: Sold by Amazon

