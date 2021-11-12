Skip to content
KLRT - FOX16.com
Little Rock
43°
Little Rock
43°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Local News
State News
National News
Coronavirus
Politics
Crime Tracker
Investigates
Victory Over Violence
Black History Month
Traffic
Entertainment
Video Center
Good Day
Arkansas Crime Watch
Monday Night Mystery
Meet the Team
BestReviews
About BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Top Stories
Developing: Conway police investigating deadly shooting …
Fire crews rescue man from AR River after boat accident
Non-profits plan to curb violence after receiving …
Video
AR Family Dollar facility triggers FDA warning for …
Storm Team
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast
Weather Headlines
Arkansas Storm Chasers
Alerts
Your Weather Photos
Weather Knowledge
Sports
Local Sports
Troy’s Terrific Travels
Fearless Friday
Fearless 40
Silver Star Nation
NFL
The Big Game
NFL Draft
MLB
Big Race – Daytona
Top Stories
No. 1 Gonzaga clinches WCC title with win over Santa …
Top Stories
Hockey Hall of Famer Emile Francis dies at 95
Lows far outweigh highs in Olympic figure skating …
Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden …
Charley Taylor, Washington Hall of Fame receiver, …
Keep On Amazing
AR Pros
Home Improvement Pros
Health Pros
Retail Pros
Real Estate Pros
Legal Pros
Business IT & Phone Support Pros
Contests
The CW Arkansas
Community
Yoga Warriors
TV Schedule
Gas Tracker
Your Events
AR Scholarship Lottery
Horoscopes
FOX16 Showcase
Arkansas Farm Talk
Family Health
Recipes
Job Alert
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
Washers & Dryers
Portable washing machines make small living spaces …
Top Washers & Dryers Headlines
Best Maytag washer
Best portable washer and dryer
Best portable dryer
Best portable washing machine