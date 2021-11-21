The hottest cars on the market right now in each state

(iSeeCars) – The microchip shortage continues to impact car sales as production interruptions have lowered the supply of new and used cars. Demand for new and used cars slowed slightly in October, as elevated car prices may have deterred consumers from buying a car until prices stabilize. 

Analyzing over 250,000 new and used cars sold in October 2021, iSeeCars.com found that overall, the average new car takes 31.7 days to sell and the average used car takes 44.7 days to sell. Both new and used cars are selling slower than in September, where the average for new cars was 24.6 days and the average for used cars was 32.8 days.

Fastest-Selling New Cars by State

What were October’s fastest-selling new cars across the country? Here are the new vehicles in the highest demand by state:

Fastest-Selling New Car in Each State – October 2021
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaSubaru Outback8.1
Alaska
ArizonaNissan Rogue8.0
ArkansasHyundai Elantra8.2
CaliforniaToyota Highlander Hybrid8.3
ColoradoGenesis GV808.6
ConnecticutBMW X310.3
Delaware
FloridaToyota Camry Hybrid8.3
GeorgiaNissan Rogue8.1
HawaiiSubaru Outback11.7
IdahoHyundai Palisade12.2
IllinoisHonda HR-V8.9
IndianaJeep Wrangler Unlimited8.0
IowaHonda CR-V8.6
KansasJeep Gladiator11.2
KentuckySubaru Outback8.6
LouisianaToyota Tacoma9.7
MaineBMW X39.7
MarylandSubaru Crosstrek8.6
MassachusettsLexus RX 3508.6
MichiganHonda CR-V9.9
MinnesotaHyundai Santa Cruz11.1
MississippiToyota Highlander8.3
MissouriToyota Tacoma8.7
MontanaHyundai Palisade8.8
NebraskaSubaru Outback11.3
NevadaLexus RX 35010.0
New HampshireHyundai Tucson Hybrid13.4
New JerseyHonda Civic9.0
New MexicoBMW X313.1
New YorkToyota RAV4 Hybrid8.2
North CarolinaJeep Wrangler Unlimited9.4
North Dakota
OhioHonda Civic8.4
OklahomaHyundai Venue9.2
OregonSubaru Crosstrek12.3
PennsylvaniaSubaru Crosstrek8.0
Rhode IslandSubaru Forester10.4
South CarolinaToyota Camry Hybrid8.8
South Dakota
TennesseeToyota RAV49.6
TexasToyota Corolla8.0
UtahJeep Cherokee9.9
Vermont
VirginiaJeep Wrangler8.1
WashingtonToyota Highlander Hybrid8.5
West VirginiaJeep Wrangler Unlimited10.0
WisconsinFord Bronco9.1
Wyoming

Fastest-Selling Used Cars by State

Here are the fastest-selling used cars by state:

Fastest-Selling Used Car in Each State – October 2021
StateVehicleAverage Days to Sell
AlabamaLexus Nx 3008.1
AlaskaToyota Tacoma26.8
ArizonaPorsche 91117.0
ArkansasHyundai Kona16.0
CaliforniaToyota Highlander Hybrid9.8
ColoradoLand Rover Range Rover Evoque14.7
ConnecticutMitsubishi Outlander21.8
DelawareToyota Corolla16.8
FloridaMitsubishi Mirage G413.6
GeorgiaLand Rover Range Rover Evoque9.2
HawaiiHyundai Kona8.1
IdahoVolkswagen Jetta29.5
IllinoisHonda HR-V8.9
IndianaToyota Rav4 Hybrid20.1
IowaSubaru Outback18.1
KansasNissan Versa15.0
KentuckyMitsubishi Outlander20.2
LouisianaChevrolet Corvette13.2
MaineRam Pickup 1500 Classic43.0
MarylandMitsubishi Eclipse Cross8.8
MassachusettsGMC Canyon13.2
MichiganKia Telluride24.0
MinnesotaVolkswagen Atlas22.3
MississippiKia Soul20.0
MissouriMitsubishi Outlander8.8
MontanaChevrolet Traverse28.6
NebraskaChevrolet Suburban30.1
NevadaAudi A412.0
New HampshireHyundai Kona20.0
New JerseyMini Hardtop 4 Door9.7
New MexicoKia Forte23.9
New YorkTesla Model 326.0
North CarolinaMitsubishi Eclipse Cross10.1
North DakotaChevrolet Colorado27.0
OhioAudi A616.5
OklahomaVolkswagen Tiguan15.8
OregonChrysler Pacifica9.8
PennsylvaniaAcura ILX13.2
Rhode Island
South CarolinaSubaru Forester19.1
South DakotaGMC Terrain31.1
TennesseeMazda CX-511.4
TexasBMW 4 Series11.9
UtahJeep Cherokee8.5
VermontKia Sorento22.0
VirginiaMitsubishi Mirage G48.4
WashingtonTesla Model 39.8
West VirginiaSubaru Impreza15.0
WisconsinMercedes-Benz C-Class20.6
WyomingJeep Renegade36.7
  • The fastest-selling used car is a tie between the Hyundai Kona and the Mitsubishi Outlander in three states.
  • SUVs are the most represented vehicle type as the fastest-selling used car type in 26  states.
  • The fastest-selling used car across all states is a tie between the Hyundai Kona in Hawaii and the Lexus NX 300 in Alabama. Each took 8.1 days to sell. 

Buyers who are making a new or used car purchase might have difficulty finding these in-demand vehicles, and may end up paying a premium for them in the used car marketplace amid microchip-related inventory constraints. As demand continues to outpace supply for new cars, consumers should act quickly if they see their desired vehicle for sale, and buyers may have to be flexible on color and trim options for in-demand models.

