Whether you just got home from the hospital with your infant or you have a 3-month-old baby, it’s never too early to start tummy time. The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends parents place little ones on their tummy each day while awake and work up to 30 minutes of tummy time a day by seven weeks old.

Tummy time toys are an excellent way to encourage babies to stay on their tummy and not get frustrated. To help your little one develop muscle strength, here are 20 of the best toys for tummy time.

Best tummy time toys

Fisher-Price Deluxe Kick and Play Piano Gym

Babies will never get bored playing with this versatile play mat. For tummy time, little ones can enjoy the bright mat, noisy maracas and activity toys. But it’s also designed to reposition and grow with the baby’s age, from laying to tummy time to sitting.

Splashin’Kids Inflatable Tummy Time Water Mat

Let your baby enjoy the water without getting wet. Once the inside is filled with water, the colorful toys float around for the baby to catch. Don’t worry about leaking or popping because this water mat is constructed with thick PVC that has undergone thorough testing.

Bright Starts Tummy Time Prop and Play Activity Mat

This soft and cuddly mat is perfect for supporting babies during tummy time. The matching prop pillow adds support as babies learn to hold themselves up. Little ones will also love hearing the crinkle sounds, looking in the mirror and playing with toys.

Sassy Tummy Time Floor Mirror

Complicated and expensive toys aren’t necessary for tummy time. Instead, this affordable true reflection mirror captures a baby’s attention and develops vision. The soft frame stands independently and offers several stimulation options, including a black-and-white spinning ball and a rotating bee.

Baby Einstein Glow & Discover Light Bar Activity Station

Since it’s compact, this tummy time light bar is ideal for taking on vacations or sticking in the diaper bag for play dates. It’s easily activated by touching the colored sections or spinning the rattle drum and features three modes, including animals, colors and xylophone. As a bonus, switch the language to English, Spanish or French.

Manhattan Toy Winkel Rattle & Sensory Teether Toy

With a mesmerizing maze of soft, colorful tubes, this sensory toy is helpful for tummy time, teething and encouraging crawling. The tiny tubes are also the perfect size for a baby’s developing grasp.

Taf Toys Koala Infant High Contrast Soft Crinkle Activity Book

It’s never too early for babies to start playing with books. This soft book features several activities, including a mirror, tinkle pages and contrasting colors.

LightDesire Musical Caterpillar Tummy Time Toy

From squeaking noises to baby rattles to teething toys, this music caterpillar contributes to a complete multi-sensory experience. Another cute feature is the ruler design, allowing parents to track their little one’s growth.

Fisher-Price Rainforest Music and Lights Deluxe Gym

Help your baby love playtime with this play gym that responds to their movement with music and lights. It also plays up to 20 minutes of music at once to entertain your little one.

VTech Lil’ Critters Roll and Discover Ball

In addition to helping little ones enjoy tummy time, it also encourages them to push up and crawl toward the ball. Babies won’t get bored thanks to the motion sensor that triggers sounds and phrases as the ball moves.

Infantino Prop-a-Pillar Tummy Time and Seated Support

From laying to tummy time to sitting, support your baby in every stage with this supportive, stackable pillow. It also comes with a detachable teether and a soft plush toy.

Toyk Soft Baby Cloth Books

Consider this set of cloth books as your baby’s first book collection. They feature a variety of sounds, textures and vibrant images. They can also go in the bathtub.

The Lovevery Play Gym

Parents can feel safe with their baby rolling around and chewing on this play gym since it’s made from sustainable wood, organic cotton and nontoxic polyester. It’s also specifically designed with five development zones to encourage a baby’s physical, cognitive, visual and motor learning.

Fisher-Price Tummy Time Llama

This plush tummy wedge keeps babies comfortable and supported while helping them develop muscles. They’ll also stay entertained by looking in the self-discovery mirror, listening to the rattle and feeling the textured teether toy.

Splashin’Kids Jumbo Roller Rattle Tummy Time Toy

With blinking lights and rattle sounds, babies will love this jumbo roller. Since it inflates, it’s also convenient for taking on the go.

Magfire Playtime Baby Tummy Time Mat

Strengthen muscles and encourage sensory development with this tummy time water mat. Fill the inner core with water and watch babies chase around the colorful creatures.

Teytoy High Contrast Sensory Tummy Time Mirror

High-contrast toys are recommended to encourage a baby’s developing vision, and this tummy time mirror is carefully designed to capture a baby’s attention. It’s dual-sided for an abundance of entertainment options, including a large mirror, bells, textured toys and more.

Melissa & Doug Flip Fish Soft Baby Toy

This cuddly fish friend squeaks and crinkles. The bright colors encourage babies to love tummy time. The squeaker tail and textured tail also help with finger strength.

VTech Tummy Time Discovery Pillow

While the giraffe pillow offers support during tummy time, the included toys keep babies occupied, including the musical piano, rattle elephant and mirror hippo toy.

Baby Einstein 4-in-1 Kickin’ Tunes Tummy Time Activity Mat

With over 70 sounds and activities, 25 minutes of music and seven detachable toys, babies will love their daily tummy time. Also included is a prop pillow for additional support and a machine-washable mat. Plus, it introduces phrases in English, Spanish, French and German.

